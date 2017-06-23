Did you know that there will be almost 200 young people, their youth leaders and REACH staff and volunteers from 9 different states coming to Powell County, Kentucky? They will be arriving June 25 and leaving July 1, 2017. (REACH staff arrived June 18). This is a wonderful opportunity for our county! These REACH work campers (as they are known) from the different states will all be mixed together and then split into smaller work teams to go to pre-selected homes in our county to do home improvement projects/jobs.

Not only will the youth be helping in our county with home improvements; but, as the REACH Ministries website states concerning impact of REACH with the youth themselves: “Helping develop youth into transformed servants of Jesus: Make Friends. Serve Communities. Be Transformed.” Youth will participate in various programs to help strengthen them in their relationship with Jesus as well as in their relationships with one another and in their relationships with those “neighbors” in our county. The home base for the week for those of this non-denominational REACH event will be at the Powell County High School. It will be at the High School where showers, eating and sleep time will occur for REACH participants after the daily duties in the county are done.

Preparations for this special REACH week began over a year ago. Many people and organizations in our county have been (and are still) working together to make this be a successful event. Some of the numerous things that are being done (or have been done already) by people in our county are: at least 8 churches and 2 organizations preparing foods and desserts to feed the work campers for part of their meals while here, volunteers coming to the school to help staff with set-up, cleaning, serving food, etc.; vehicles made available for transportation to the worksites; monetary donations by businesses, churches and private individuals to help with various expenses; water donation; Ale-8 donation; discounts generously given – just to mention a few of the many.