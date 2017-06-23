Danny Bill “Pete” Barnes, 61, passed away Monday, June 12, 2017 at Clark Regional Medical Center, Winchester. He was born June 20, 1955 in Estill County to the late Moses “Bill” and Geneva Griggs Barnes. Survivors include, daughter, Melanie Barnes Abner, Stanton; son, Danny Nicholas (Toni) Barnes, Mt. Sterling; sisters, Ruby (Gary) Napier, Stanton, Shirley (Carl) Arvin, Richmond, Becky Glover, Dunedin, Florida, and Debbie Powell, Irvine; grandchildren, Jaxon Barnes, Teghan Abner, and Londyn Barnes; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Moses “Bill” and Geneva Barnes. Memorial services Thursday 8:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home. Visitation Thursday 6-8pm. Burial in Gray Cemetery, Irvine. Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. www.ddfh.net

Janice Taulbee, 81, of Winchester died June 13, 2017 at the Fountain Circle Health and Rehab. She was a member of the Trinity Church of God.

She is survived by a daughter Darlene Bosley and her husband Charles of Winchester, three grandchildren, five great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Earl and Madeline Perry, her husband Jerry Taulbee, and a granddaughter Patricia Bosley.

Funeral services were held on June 19 at the Trinity Church of God in Winchester with Bro. Billy Keller officiating. Burial followed in the Clarmont Memorial Gardens. Grayson Funeral Home in Clay City is in charge of services.

Stanley Earl Watkins, 92, passed away Sunday, June 4, 2017 at the Hadlow Hospice Center in Jacksonville, Florida. He was born January 24, 1925 in Breathitt County to the late Herman and Lillie Combs Watkins. Survivors include, son, Michael (Janice)Kelso; daughter Teresa Watkins; sisters, Betty Buron and Lillie Bailey; grandchildren, Mike Kelso, Jeffrey Kelso, Joann Kelso, Jason Sizemore, Dustin Helms, and Kevin Phillips; great-grandchildren, Priscilla Kelso, Danielle Kelso, Jacob Kelso, Delana Grace Sizemore, Logan Sizemore, Sarah Kelso Conkright, Katie Phillips, Jordan Phillips, Hannah Hedgepeth, Bethany Hedgepeth, and Magnus Von Helms . Graveside services Tuesday, June 13, 11:00AM at River Cemetery, Beattyville, Kentucky. Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. www.ddfh.net

Kenneth Chaney, 53, Stanton, passed away Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at Clark Regional Medical Center, Winchester. He was born May 30, 1964 in St. Joe, Michigan to the late Garth Chaney and Barbara Bishop Chaney. Survivors include, mother, Barbara Chaney; brothers, Donald Garth Chaney, Stanton and Scott Alan Chaney, Berrien Spring, Michigan; nephew, Jeffery Lee Calhoun, Michigan; and niece, Sarah Nicole Calhoun, Michigan. Graveside services, Monday, June 19, 9:00AM Stanton Cemetery. Pallbearers serving, Randall Branham, Scotty Hatton, Justin Hatton, Gary Asch, Chester Smith, and Jerry Sons. Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. www.ddfh.net

Ruby Tharp, 63, wife of Raymond Tharp, passed away Monday, June 12, 2017 at Clark Regional Medical Center, Winchester. She was born December 4, 1953 in Booneville, Kentucky to the late Fred Gilbert and late Molly Riley Holder. Survivors include, husband, Raymond Tharp; son, Gary Craig; daughter, Jelina Fields; sister, Polly Short; brother, Bobby True McKinney, Jackson, Orville McKinney, LaGrange, David McKinney, Beattyville; and Jimmy Ray Gilbert; and 7 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Raymond Tharp Jr., daughter, Georgia “Joyce Ann” Tharp Johnson, sister, Gladys McKinney Lamb. Funeral services Wednesday 1:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home, Stanton. Visitation Wednesday after 12:00PM. Burial in Pine Ridge Cemetery. Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. www.ddfh.net

Virginia Dare Prewitt Wells, 89, passed away Thursday, June 8, 2017 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born November 29, 1927 in Carrie, Kentucky to the late John Prewitt and Ottie Mae Prewitt Combs. After her graduation from Hindman Settlement School in 1947, she began a career in teaching. On March 29, 1952, she married Carl Wells, Sr. in Hazard, Kentucky and from that union had two sons, Carl Wells, Jr. and Paul Wayne Wells. After 17 years of teaching, she joined along side her husband in operating Wells Funeral Home and Ambulance Service where she became a licensed funeral director in 1966. Virginia was a former member of the Stanton Women’s Club, Eastern Star, and Stanton Christian Church. She had a love for cooking and enjoyed having a crowd around her table. She was an avid Kentucky Wildcat fan and score keeper. Survivors include grandchildren, Josh Wells and fiancé Daphane, Megan and husband, David Davis, Heather and husband, Shannon Combs, and Rebecca Wells; great-grandchildren, Josh Davis, Virginia “Jenna” Davis, Grant Wells, Whitley Combs, and Braeden Combs; brother, Oliver and wife, Sylvia Combs, of Carrie; sister, Oreda Jane and husband, James Combs, of Lexington; sister-in-law, Doris Combs, of London, and Ann Combs, of Bowling Green. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Carl Wells, Sr., sons Paul Wayne and Carl Wells, Jr., brothers, Orbin B. Combs, Ova Combs, John Arthur Prewitt, and Bob Prewitt, and sister, Olive Pearl Combs Tolson. Services Sunday, June 11th, 2pm at Davis and Davis Funeral Home, Stanton. Visitation Saturday 5-9pm at the funeral home. Burial in Stanton Cemetery with Josh Wells, David Davis, Shannon Combs, Josh Davis, Braeden Combs, Grant Wells, and Kyle Berryman serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Darlene Smallwood, Brenda Tipton, Jennifer Singh, Theresa Newsome, Haley Berryman, Sonja Stone, Exia Combs, and all former employees of Wells Funeral Home and Ambulance Service. www.ddfh.net

Billy Burl Watkins, 64, passed away Wednesday, June 14, 2017 in Stanton. He was born April 15, 1953 in Estill County to the late Bill and Geneva Bishop Watkins. Survivors include, sons, Billy Burl Watkins Jr. and Arthur Thomas Watkins; daughters, Geneva Watkins, Billie Jo Watkins, and Tina (Daryl) Begley; brothers, John (Sarah) Watkins, Art (Sue) Watkins, and Lenville (Eva) Watkins; sisters, Beatrice Estes, Joyce (Frances) Murphy, Linda Grogan, Marlene Parkins, and the late Alma Jean (Chester) Jones; and several grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Alma Jean Jones. Services Saturday, June 17, 1:00PM David & Davis Funeral Home. Visitation Saturday after 11:00AM. Burial in Flynn Cemetery, Estill County with Nephews serving as pallbearers. Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. www.ddfh.net

James David Mays, 67, of Stanton, passed away Friday, June 16, 2017. He was born May 1, 1950 to the late Thomas and Laura Rogers Mays. He was a retired plumber. Survivors include, wife, Karen Mays; sons, Roy (Tammy) Mays, Michigan and Jordan Mays, Stanton; daughters, Elizabeth (Harley) Sizemore, Stanton, Misty Marcum, Lexington, Ashley Mays, and Jennifer (Timothy) Combs; stepchildren, Danny Yeary, Collin Martin, Brian Martin, and Rebecca Martin; sisters, Frances Godsey and Pauline Elliott; grandchildren, Tyler Marcum, Brandon Marcum, Frank Marcum, Hunter Barnett, Brittany Barnett, Koty Combs, Brennan Combs, and Kylie Combs; 12 step grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, son, James D. Mays; and brother, Ernest Mays. Services Sunday, June 18, 2:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home, Stanton. Visitation Saturday after 5:00PM. Burial in Tin Town Cemetery, Stanton. Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Judy Parkhill, 74, passed away Sunday, June 4, 2017. She was born March 18, 1943 in Breathitt County, Kentucky to the late Tom and Clementine Fraley Overbee. Survivors include, son, Gregory (Michelle) Noble, Stanton; daughters, Lana Richardson, Clay City, Sheri (Carl) Spencer, Stanton, April (Chester) Lawson, Stanton, and Penni McClure, Stanton; brother, Robert (Elsie) Overbee, Clay City; sister, Frances (Granville) Hardin, Spout Springs; grandchildren, Brianna Pugh, Brian Richardson, Trish Richardson, Chelsea Dehart, Gregory Spencer, Lacarla Spencer, Christian Spencer, Latohsa Noble, Heather Rogers, Nellie Noble, Gregory Noble, Kyle Strange, Coby Strange, Derek Morguson, and Sean McClure; numerous great-grandchildren, nephews, and nieces. Services Saturday, June 10, 1:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home. Visitation Friday after 6:00PM at the funeral home. Davis &Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. www.ddfh.net