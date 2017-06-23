Operation Hands of Love Food Bank & Harbor of Light Worship Center

Operation Hands of Love Food Bank and Harbor Light Worship Center is here to help low income families and families that are needing food assistance. We are here to help you all. Please call anytime at 606-947-0566. Like us on Facebook at Operation Hands of Love Food Bank, Harbor Light Worship Center Ministries or visit us on the web at www.hlwcm.org.

Bible Study at Furnace Church of Christ

Interested in learning about the Bible? The Furnace Church of Christ invites you to come learn with us Sunday afternoons at 2:30 p.m. Need a ride? Give us a call at 606-723-8733. The Furnace Church of Christ is located 8 miles from Stanton and 12 miles from Irvine.

Hatcher’s Creek

Church of God

Hatcher’s Creek Church of God is having church on Thursday night at 6 p.m. with Bro. Max Molihan. Everyone is welcome to come and join a night of worship and fellowship. See the Church Directory on B3 for other service times.

Searching the Visible, Discovering the Invisible

Powell Valley Baptist Church will be holding vocational bible school from June 12-to-June 16 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The church is located at 126 Powell’s Valley Road. For more information contact Bro. Gary Willoughby at 859-274-5348.

Bible Study at Furnace Church of Christ

Interested in learning about the Bible? The Furnace Church of Christ invites you to come learn with us Sunday afternoons at 2:30 p.m. Need a ride? Give us a call at 606-723-8733. The Furnace Church of Christ is located 8 miles from Stanton and 12 miles from Irvine.

Prayer Line

If you are in need of prayer or need to leave a prayer request, call (606) 663-6172 or (606) 663-6385.

Revival

Calvary Baptist Church Stokley at Loop Clay City, KY with “The Ole’ Stump Kickers” June 19-23 7p.m. nightly. Special singing. Everyone is welcome!

Clay City Church of Christ VBS

Come join God’s Team with our 2017 VBS on June 26-30 from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Classes will be offered for all ages (babies – adults), with activities, crafts, and snacks available for the kids each night. Clay City Church of Christ is located at 5719 Main St., Clay City. You can call 606-663-5646 for more information or to schedule a ride. Everyone is welcome!

Stanton Baptist Church

Stanton Baptist Church invites children to learn who mapped out the stats while we Search the Visible and Discover the Invisible at VBS. K-8th Grade 6:00 p.m.-8:15 p.m. Sunday-Thursday June 25-29. For more information call 606-663-2170.

Book Signing

June 30th, Book signing and talk with Tony Myers author of the book “The Lord Jesus Healed Me” at the municiple building in Clay City. 6:30 book signing and 7:00 pm Tony’s testimony followed by altar ministry for more info call Pam 859 – 327 – 1792

New Movement Full Gospel Church

70-Seventh Ave. Suite C, Clay City, KY 40312. Wednesday 7 evening, Sunday 2 evening, Special Service listed. (Behind McKinney’s Gas Station at mini mall