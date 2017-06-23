Kennon Cemetery Donations

The cemetery is in desperate need of donations for the upkeep of the plots. If not enough money is donated, everyone will have to mow their own plots. Donations can be made at Whitaker Bank or mailed to P.O. Box 912, Clay City. Please help keep the cemetery in good shape this season.

Powell County Health Department Food Handlers Class

The following is a list of upcoming food handlers classes: Thurs. May 18, Thurs. June 15, Thurs. July 27. Classes are at 1:30 p.m. and will take place at the Extension Office.

Powell County Small Animal Swap Meet

The Powell County Small Animal Swap Meet will be held the second Saturday of every month (May 13, June 10, July 8, August 12, September 9) from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. at the Powell County Fairgrounds, 600 North Bend Road (off HWY 213), Stanton. Free set up and admission. No yard sale items permitted. For more information contact Roy at 606-947-3698.

Supporting Angels

A faith based support group for those suffering from the loss of a loved one. If you are feeling sad or depressed, having a hard time coping with your loss, or simply need to talk. The Supporting Angels Support Group will be meeting every Monday night, at 5:30 p.m. at Harbor of Light (Old Hood’s Skating Rink). The group will be led by Bro. Jimmy Cole.

Ware Cemetery Donations

We are needing donations for the upkeep of the Ware Cemetery. Contact Ed Marcum or send donations to 1983 Little Hardwick’s Creek Road, Clay City, Ky 40312.

PC Soil Conservation Lime Spreader

The Powell County Soil Conservation now has a Lime Spreader available for rent. For more information or to schedule an appointment to rent the lime spreader, contact Powell County Soil Conservation office at 201 Main Street, Stanton, or phone 663-2896.

Nolan Cemetery

Nolan Cemetery is in desparate need of donations for the upkeep. If not enough money is donated, everyone will have to be responsible for mowing their own plots. Donations can be made by mail to Wynona Nolan Blythe, 661 Maple Street, Stanton, Ky 40380.

Stanton Tourism and Convention Commission

City of Stanton Tourism and Convention Commission’s Regular Scheduled Meeting is the 2nd Tuesday of Every Month at 6pm at Stanton City Hall located at 98 Court Street

Never Ending Grace

Hurts, Habits, or Hang-ups????? Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered 12 step recovery program will be offering meetings every Sunday from 4:00pm-6:00 at Never Ending Grace Community Church, 29 Howell Lane, Clay City, Ky. The meeting offers large group lessons and testimonies based on 25 years of tried and true format and curriculum, gender-specific small group meetings, trained male and female sponsors, nationally recognized association, evidence-based lessons, free dinner and fellowship and free child care. Any questions you may contact Stephen Donithan, Senior pastor @ (859) 585-8756 or you may also contact Jenelle Brewer (859) 771-3021, Lisa Coffey (859)230-5957 or Greg & April Smith (606)663-5177.

Patrick Reunion

The descendants of David and Elizabeth Patrick will be having a family reunion on Saturday June 17th at the Clay City Municipal Building. Located at 4651 Main St Clay City KY 40312. If possible bring a covered dish. Doors open at 10am lunch served at 12. For further information contact Sue Horn at 606-663-9592

Kentucky River Foothills’ Powell County Outreach Office will hold their annual Yard Sale July 17-21.

If you have anything you’d like to donate (clothing, small furniture, household items, etc.) please contact Linda Huettner at 663-2659. Items can be dropped off at their office located at 176 12th Street in Clay City, M-F, 8am-4pm.

Powell County Public Library SUMMER READING Events for June

ADULT PROGRAMS – Beginner Yoga 11am-12pm Saturday the 17th; Crafting 11am-1pm Saturday the 24th; KHEAA Rep (money for college/vocational programs) 1pm-2pm Saturday the 24th.

TEEN PROGRAMS – Breakout Room 2pm-4pm Saturday the 24th; Volunteer/Shelter Animals 5pm-7pm Tuesday the 27th; KHEAA Rep (money for college/vocational programs) 1pm – 2pm Saturday the 24th.

K-5TH PROGRAMS – Getting started 10am-11am Thursday the 15th; Seeds and Planting 10am-11am Tuesday the 22nd.

STORYTIME & PRE-K – Getting started 11am-12pm Wednesday the 14th; Seeds & Planting 11am-12pm Wednesday the 21st.

REGULARLY SCHEDULED PROGRAMS – Babies & Toddlers every Monday 1030am-1115am. Adult Coloring 2pm-7pm Thursday the 22nd.

The Powell County Public Library is taking donations

of VERY GENTLY used DVD’s and Blu-ray discs as payment towards any fines and fees you may have on your library account! Bring those discs in that are just gathering dust on your shelf and pay off those old fines! Please, no damaged or scratched discs- the director has the final say on accepting or rejecting any discs.

Stanton Christian Church VBS

Please join us June 26-30, from 6:00-8:30pm for Stanton Christian Church VBS. Children 3yr – 5th grade can attend. Register online to avoid lines the first night at www.stantonchristianchurch.org/vbs.html

Powell County Health Department Food Handler Class

Food handler class will be July 27, 2017. All classes are at 1:30 P.M. All classes will take place at the Powell County Extension Office at 169 Maple Street, Stanton KY. Please check your card and attend a class before the expiration

Democratic Party Meeting

Meets every third Thursday at 7:00 P.M. at the Reed Industrial Park