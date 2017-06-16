By Cecil Pergram

Times Editor

The Stanton City Council held its regularly scheduled monthly meeting on June 8 at Stanton City Hall.

The council approved a motion to pass the second reading of a ordinance that would change water and sewer rates for citizens living both inside and outside of city limits. Under the ordinance there would be six percent water rate increase starting July 1 of this year for those residents living outside of Stanton city limits with additional rate increases occurring July 1 next year and July 1, 2019.

There will be no additional water rate increase for residents living inside city limits this year because the council had already previously passed and enacted water rate increases for this year. There will be a six percent rate increase for those living outside of the Stanton city limits starting July 1.

There will be a one percent increase in water rates inside Stanton city limits and a six percent water rate increase for residents living outside of Stanton city limits starting on July 1 2018. There will also be a three percent increase in sewer rates for those living inside Stanton city limits and two percent increase for residents who live outside Stanton city limits, those changes will also take effect July 1 2018.

Beginning July 1 2019 there will be a one percent increase in water rates for those living inside Stanton City limits and a six percent increase in water rates for those living outside of the city limits of Stanton. During the same time as the water rate increases there will also be another round of sewer rate increases. There will be a one percent increase in sewer rates to residents who live within Stanton city limits and a three percent increase for those residents living outside city limits.

The council also made a motion for the city of Stanton to complete and submit the Community Oriented Policing Services Grant Application. This year the COPS Hiring Program awards will provide up to 75 percent of the approved entry-level salaries and fringe benefits of full-time officers for a 36-month award period, with a minimum 25 percent local cash match requirement and maximum share of $125,000 per officer position. The city of Stanton needed the council’s approval to apply for the CHP grant.

“We’ve got some guys who are going to retire in the next three to four years and we would like to apply for it again. If we don’t get it we can’t do anything but if we can get the grant then it would be a good chance to have somebody where they would pay 75 percent of their salary for three years, that would be a big deal,” said Stanton Mayor Dale Allen.

The council was made aware of two restaurants that are delinquent with payments of the city’s restaurant tax money.

Stanton City Attorney Scott Graham told the council that he had sent notices to the businesses on March 30 and May 30 advising them the city hadn’t received any returns and they needed to become compliment before the next scheduled meeting of the Stanton City Council.

Graham told the council that one of the two delinquent businesses had came in and paid several months earlier in the week but the council had not had any contact from the other business Mi Finca and that there was no good reason for why they haven’t filed the return.

“We want everybody to pay the tax, the tax should be applied uniformly, everybody should report and file the return if somebody isn’t their undermining the integrity of the ordinance and the tax.” Graham said. “I’m happy that we’ve only had one restaurant not comply, if you told me when we passed this last year that we would only have one restaurant that wasn’t in compliance that would have pleased me quite a bit.”

The Stanton City Council prepared and approved a resolution to authorize Stanton City Attorney Scott Graham to institute whatever legal action he deemed necessary and appropriate in order to bring the delinquent business into compliance.

“They are a number of different things that we could do, we could file a civil action through the court and revoke their business license.” Graham said. “In my opinion we need to take action as soon as possible to send a message that you need to comply with the ordinance.

The council approved a motion to advertise a bid for the city to buy or lease a new security system at the Stanton City Park. Tommy Mays told the council that only one of the 20 cameras that are part of the current security system is in working condition.

Stanton Police Chief Arthur Lacy asked the board to pass a motion for a police officer who was no longer under a six-month probationary period with the police department to be granted the same 40 cent that his peers received during a previous council meeting. The council had voted to not extend the raise to new police officers until they had been with the department for six months. The board passed the motion requested by Chief Lacy.

The council approved a motion on the second reading of the budget for the 2017-2018 fiscal year.

The Stanton City Council’s next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on July 11 at the Stanton City Hall located at 525 Washington Street in Stanton, Ky.