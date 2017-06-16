By Cecil Pergram

Times Editor

A local Powell County man, Keith Hall, was selected to be participating as an umpire at this years Kentucky High School Athletic Association Baseball Tournament at Whitaker Bank Ballpark in Lexington.

Hall is the first person from the county to ever make it to the State Tournament as an official so far at this years tournament he’s called games from behind home plate, third base and second base in his three appearances.

Hall says that he wont find out until after the deadline for this story if he will be selected to work either of the tournament semifinals games or the championship game but he hopes to be behind home plate for the finale.

“Hopefully I get to go back but I’ll have to wait and see.” Hall said. “The catch is you want the last game of the year to be home plate but there are thousands of umpires in the state but only one guy gets it, hopefully that will be me but I don’t know.

Each region has an assigner who designates the officials to work certain games throughout the week and at the end of the year the assigner will designate the best official from the region to be sent to the State Tournament. Hall was chosen by the regions assigner this year to represent the district at this seasons KHSAA Kentucky Baseball Tournament.

“Its a big accomplishment its something that you work for all summer long for to get you name picked and you get to umpire with the best guys from around the state from Louisville to Owensboro and your in a nice ballpark,” Hall said.

Hall says that one of things that allows him to be a great umpire it to maintain control of the field regarding the coaches, players and parents.

“You can’t go out there and be shy, if a coach gets on to you, you have to respect him but he has to respect you back, you’ve got to let him talk but when enough is enough you put him back in the dugout.” Hall said. “If you get a rowdy parent you put them in the parking lot, if a kid gets out of hand you try to work with them but if that don’t work you toss them. If you got a command voice or demeanor everything stays in check but if your easy going they’ll run over top of you and you’ll call whatever they want you to call.”

Hall says that when he first started getting involved in officiating he was the only the one from the county that was involved with officiating and that now they’re six guys in the county who are now officiating.

“I won’t say they all took after me but they’ve seen what I’ve done and the money I’ve made its a little extra income.” Hall said. “Its a stress reliever and its something that I enjoy.”

Eric Briscoe Board Member with the Powell County Little League says that Hall started working with Powell County Little League baseball when he was around 20 years old and coached many teams.

“I know that he started right after he graduated high school but he coached many teams, he coached a lot of the boys in little league that was part of the first high school baseball team in about 30 years to go to the state tournament.” Briscoe said. “He been involved in every aspect of Powell County Little League from fundraising to working on the fields and helping kids who might not been able to afford to play he’s got his hands on all of it.”

Briscoe says that Hall making it to the State Tournament as an umpire is a major deal for Powell County.

“You got 16 regions across the state of Kentucky, to be selected to go means your one of the best of the best, thats the pinnacle of your career if your a high school official,” said Briscoe.

Briscoe says that because Hall has been so involved with little league baseball within the county that a lot of the times that when he has a question or is frustrated about something that he turns to Hall for advice.

“The one thing that he always stressed at the end of the day is to remember that its all about the kids.” Briscoe said. “Keith has been dedicated to the program for many years, he done it for so long that he decided to start umpiring and took a liking to it and is known as very good official because he dedicated himself a long time ago.”

Anthony Molihan who has umpired games with Hall during the Powell County Little League games says the he takes his job seriously and is very professional to work with. Molihan says he is proud to see somebody from the area get to umpire during the state tournament.

“Its not very often that somebody from Powell County get the opportunity to do and we’re very proud to see Keith get to go its a big achievement,” said Molihan.

Molihan says that Hall helped him get started when he started umpiring games eight years ago.

“He would always give pointers to the newer officials to try and get them started on their own way.” Molihan said. “It might be a way to make things easier or look better or be more professional doing it but he was always there to lend a hand to help you.”

Molihan says that Hall was the only one officiating in Powell County for a long time that there was a few people who did it before him but it had been a while since they had umpired or refereed.

“Keith was the only one at the time when I got started and he really opened it up for us and made a way for all of us,” said Molihan.

The KHSAA Baseball Tournament started on June 8 and will continue until June 17.

Currently there are four teams left in the tournament. Semifinal action is scheduled for June 16 with Simon Kenton facing Marion County in one semifinal and McCracken County taking on Pleasure Ridge Park in the other.

The winners of both games will face one another in the KHSAA Baseball Championship Game on June 17.