Austin Brewer, 76, of Cat Creek in Stanton died Saturday, June 10, 2017 at his residence. He was a former Mayor of Clay City, former owner of KY Food Store, member of the Local 189 and a Kentucky Colonel.

He is survived by sons Mark and Brian Brewer of Stanton; daughters Amy (Jeff) Townsend of Clay City and Shelly Jones of Denniston; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brothers Chris and Danny Brewer of Stanton, Carl “Gene” (Deb) Brewer of Hinesville, Georgia, and Paul (Mary) Brewer of New Vienna, Ohio; sisters Brenda (Gary) Allen and Sheila (Rick) Riggs of Stanton, Teresa Harkins (Sammy) of Greenville, and Patsy Jones of Decatur, Alabama. He was preceded in death by his parents Johnnie and Alma Brewer; wife Carol Sue Brewer; son Darrel Wayne Brewer; brothers Charles Ray, Melvin “Bobby”, Shirley, Marion, Howard, Freddie, Larry and Garry Brewer. A Memorial service will be announced at a later date. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge.Grayson Funeral Home is in charge.

Eugene Crawford, 62, of Winchester died June 9 at the University Of Kentucky Hospital. He was a self-employed builder.

He is survived by his wife Jewell Crawford of Winchester, two sons Randy Crawford of Winchester, Kevin Crawford and wife Marie of Winchester, three daughters Jessica Crawford of Winchester, Marsha Stewart of Irvine, Samantha Crawford of Winchester, eleven grandchildren, one great grandchild and one brother Roy Crawford of Winchester. He was preceded in death by his parents Grover and Christine Crawford and a sister Jenny Shanks.

Funeral services were held June 13 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City with Bro. Rusty Wright officiating.

Burial in the Tipton Ridge Cemetery in Irvine. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Melissa Suzanne Haddix, 18, died June 4, 2017 from injuries received in an automobile accident on the Mountain Parkway near Clay City, Kentucky. Melissa graduated with honors in 2016 from Powell County High School and attended Morehead State University. She had ambitions to be a nurse and had just completed her state board examination.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Shirley and Christine Haddix andher maternal grandfather, James Johnson. Melissa is survived by her fiance, Steven Ryan Fraley of Winchester; her father Tommy Wayne (Jennifer) Haddix of Stanton; her mother Thelisa Landrum Ripy of Winchester; her grandmother Thelma Johnson of Winchester; her grandparents Danny Elkins and Darlene Staton of Stanton;two brothers: Troy Ripy of Winchester and Brandon (Jerrica) Everman of Stanton; three sisters: Mary LynnRipy of Winchester, Chaela (Tyler) Everman of Jeffersonville and Dannah (Gary) Fraley of Winchester; aunts and uncles: Cleta Haddix and Glen Townsend of Clay City, Brian and Tina Haddix of Stanton, Lynn and Edward Hughes of Clay City and Danny Elkins Jr. of Stanton along with nieces and nephews: Skyler Dunn, Taylor Dunn, McKenna Everman, Kinley Henderson, Scarlet Sumner and Brentyn Fraley.

Funeral services officiated by Bro. Randy Landrum, Bro. Johnny Hurt and Bro. Herbert Barnett will be held at 2 p.m. on June 15 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Burial will be in Bia’s Resthaven Cemetery with Brandon Everman, Jarett Martin, Gary Fraley, Tyler Henderson, Tom Risley and Glen Townsend serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Chaela Everman, Dannah Everman, Mary Lynn Ripy, Ashley Hughes, Brittany Hughes, Kristie Hughes, Shay Roseberry, B. J. Haddix, Brianna Haddix, Jake Hughes, Troy Ripy, Bridget Fontaine, Eric Fontaine, Kayla Moore, Chaela Fontaine and Dalton Fontaine. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc. www.hearnefuneralhome.com