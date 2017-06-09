Carrie Lee Abney, 63, passed away June 3 at Stanton Nursing Center.

Born in Hazel Green, Kentucky she was the daughter of the late Earl and Freda Trent and she was a homemaker.

In addition to her mother, she was also preceded in death by one son, John Casia Burns and one brother, Jerry Trent.

She is survived by one son, Jeff (Jill Haney) Burns of Mt. Sterling; one daughter, Jeanette (Wesley) Hale of Stanton; three brothers: Norman (Judith) Trent and Earl (Beckie) Trent, Jr. of Versailles and Kenny (Jenny) Trent of Frankfort; two sisters: Sherry (Mark) Wilson and Rita (Darrell) Engler of Frankfort and ten grandchildren: Jordan Sparks, Kayla Burns, Jenna Haney, Ashley Pelfrey, Lance Howard, Dalton Howard, Jackson Everman, Colin Hale, Kyle Hale and McKinley Hale.

Memorial services were held June 6 at Hearne Funeral Home.

P. Bridges Gibbs 80 of Mt. Sterling died on June 4 at his residence with his family by his side.

He was a member of the Jeffersonville Assembly of God and was retired from the Duiron Company in Dayton, OH.

He is survived by his wife Carol Gibbs of Mt. Sterling, two sons Mike Gibbs and wife Claresa of Mt. Sterling, Larry Gibbs of Mt. Sterling, one daughter Bridgett Popplewell of Richmond, two step-daughters Jennifer Goodpaster and husband Tony of Mt. Sterling, Kim Reed of Mt. Sterling, Seven grandchildren Cristy, Ameia, Bo, Brett, Brice, Bric and Keely, Five step grandchildren Stacie, Travis, Caleb, Justin and Candis. A great granddaughter that he called his own Callie Setters, several more great grandchildren and a sister Debbie Slemp.

He was preceded in death by his parents Irvine and Jean Gibbs, a brother Jerry Gibbs and a sister Linda Gibbs.

Private graveside services were held Monday, June 5, 2017 at the Machpelah Cemetery in Mt. Sterling with Bro. Robbie Conn officiating.

Grayson Funeral Home in Clay City was in charge of services.

Cleatis Howard, 78, of Stanton, Ky died May 17 at his residence with his family present.

Born September 14 1938 Cleatis was the 12th child of thirteen children born to Seymour and Betsy Jenkins Howard of Salyersville, Ky.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years Lillian. One son Anthony and one daughter Charlotte brothers Gillispie Howard, Elwood Howard, White Howard, and sisters Betty Caldwell, Irene Pridemore, Mearlene Knowles, Peggy Phipps and India Peterson of Morris, Illinois. He was preceded in death by his mother Betsy Howard and father Seymour Howard brothers Gillispie Howard, Elwood Howard, White Howard, Melvin Howard and sisters Betty Caldwell, Irene Pridemore, Mearlene Knowles, Effie Ridenhour Peggy Phipps and India Peterson of Morris, Illinois.

Pallbearers were grandsons Brandon Howard, Jesse Howard, Casey Howard, Nicholas Howard and great-grandsons Lance Howard and Dalton Howard. Honorary pallbearers were Arnold Pearson, Carl Howard, Ray Gilbert Shearer, Bobby Joe Hunley, Perry Tackett and Jerry Tackett.

He has seven grandchildren Brandon Howard, Tabatha Howard, Savannah Pearson Sarno, Jesse Howard, Casey Howard, Nicholas Howard and India Pearson. He is also survived by 7 great-grandchildren.

Services were held at Salyersville Funeral Home with burial in Grimzie Tackett Cemetery. Services were conducted by Marion Brewer and Gary Willoughby.

Matthew B. King, 77, husband of Alta Faye King, died June 3 at the Clark Regional Medical Center in Winchester. He was born April 11, 1940 in Wolfe County, Kentucky to the late Frank and Wyona Hatton.

Survivors include, wife, Alta Faye King; son, Matt King; daughters, Connie King Harding, Lisa King Snowden, and Wyona King; brother, Tom Hatton; sisters, Jean Lykins and Cookie Haney; 12 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.

Services were held June 6 at Davis & Davis Funeral Home in Stanton.

Burial was in Watkins Cemetery with Matt Snowden, John Harding, Eli Jackson, Keith Jackson, Bobby Jackson, and Jason Lykins serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearer serving, Joey Watkins. Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Lottie Rose Pugh, 85, of Clay City, KY died May 27.

Born in Perry County, KY she was the daughter of the late Jesse Spencer and the late Emily Collins Spencer. Lottie was a retired factory employee of Continental Metal Specialties and a former cook at Dalton’s Restaurant, Cotton’s Restaurant, Waffle House and Burgher Hut. She also worked some at The Christmas Tree Factory and was a member of The Church Of The Living God in Jeffersonville. She enjoyed playing horseshoe, shopping and visiting yard sales.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husbands, Albert Junior Hall, J. D. Rawlins and Walter Pugh; six sons: Vince Hall, Chester Hall, Vernon Hall, Oliver Hall, Oscar Hall and Ricky Pugh; two daughters, Bernice Phelps and Alberta Meeks and by three brothers: Clarence Spencer, Jesse Spencer, Jr. and Claude Spencer. Lottie Pugh is survived by three sons: Charles (Carleen “Cookie”) Hall of Stanton, Joe Wesley Pugh of Stanton and Carlos (Lisa) Hall of Ezel; four daughters: Betty (Rodney) Townsend of Clay City, Cathy Hall of Frenchburg, Irene Strange of Florida and Shirley Catron of Florida; 39 grandchildren, 51 great grandchildren and eight great-great grandchildren. Funeral services officiated by Brian Hampton and Lonnie Meeks were held May 30 at Hearne Funeral Home, Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY

Burial was held at Clay City-Eaton Cemetery.

John Paul Jones, 62, of Irvine died May 29 at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond. He was a member of the Lighthouse Church of God in Winchester.

He is survived by his wife Katie Jones of Irvine, son Thomas Tipton of Irvine, daughter Myrtie Booth of Irvine, Grandson Michael Booth of Irvine, four brothers Clay Jones of Irvine, Benny Jones of Irvine, George Jones of Winchester, Jimmy Jones of Irvine, three sisters Patsy Jones of Irvine, Virginia Jones of Irvine and Imogene Jones of Irvine. He was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Frances Jones, three brothers Wesley Jones, Victor Jones, Danny Jones, two sisters Nancy Noble and Jenny Tipton.

Funeral services were held Friday, June 2 at the Lighthouse Church of God in Winchester with Bro. Ryan Dotson officiating.

Burial followed in the Jones-Tipton Cemetery. Pallbearers were Dustin Jordan, James Tipton, Thomas Tipton, David Hatton, Dakota Hatton, James Jones JR, Terry Tipton, David Jones and Michael Booth.

Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Jane Orpha Townsend, 62, of Clay City, widow of Harold Wayne Townsend, died June 1 at Clark Regional Medical Center.

She was born April 1, 1955 in Michigan to the late James Oscar and Orpha Bernice Filson Williamson.

Survivors include, mother, Orpha Bernice Williamson; son, James (Melissa) Graft, Peru, Indiana; daughters, Jodi Oaks, Indiana and Jane Comstock, Clay City; brother, Brad Williamson; sisters, Pam Hisles and Kathy Anthony; 11 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren.

Services were held June 4, at Davis & Davis Funeral Home in Stanton. Burial in Rogers Cemetery.