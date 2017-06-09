Kennon Cemetery Donations

The cemetery is in desperate need of donations for the upkeep of the plots. If not enough money is donated, everyone will have to mow their own plots. Donations can be made at Whitaker Bank or mailed to P.O. Box 912, Clay City. Please help keep the cemetery in good shape this season.

Powell County Health Department Food Handlers Class

The following is a list of upcoming food handlers classes: Thurs. May 18, Thurs. June 15, Thurs. July 27. Classes are at 1:30 p.m. and will take place at the Extension Office.

Powell County Small Animal Swap Meet

The Powell County Small Animal Swap Meet will be held the second Saturday of every month (May 13, June 10, July 8, August 12, September 9) from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. at the Powell County Fairgrounds, 600 North Bend Road (off HWY 213), Stanton. Free set up and admission. No yard sale items permitted. For more information contact Roy at 606-947-3698.

Supporting Angels

A faith based support group for those suffering from the loss of a loved one. If you are feeling sad or depressed, having a hard time coping with your loss, or simply need to talk. The Supporting Angels Support Group will be meeting every Monday night, at 5:30 p.m. at Harbor of Light (Old Hood’s Skating Rink). The group will be led by Bro. Jimmy Cole.

Ware Cemetery Donations

We are needing donations for the upkeep of the Ware Cemetery. Contact Ed Marcum or send donations to 1983 Little Hardwick’s Creek Road, Clay City, Ky 40312.

Lady Pirate Basketball Camp

June 6-9, 2017 PCHS 8:00-12:00 663-3320. Basketball fun, instruction and competition. All campers receive a tee-shirt, certificate and a chance for awards. Breakfast and lunch provided free by Powell Co. Food Service. Camp fee is $50.Registration forms available in office.

PC Soil Conservation Lime Spreader

The Powell County Soil Conservation now has a Lime Spreader available for rent. For more information or to schedule an appointment to rent the lime spreader, contact Powell County Soil Conservation office at 201 Main Street, Stanton, or phone 663-2896.

Nolan Cemetery

Nolan Cemetery is in desparate need of donations for the upkeep. If not enough money is donated, everyone will have to be responsible for mowing their own plots. Donations can be made by mail to Wynona Nolan Blythe, 661 Maple Street, Stanton, Ky 40380.

Stanton Tourism and Convention Commission

City of Stanton Tourism and Convention Commission’s Regular Scheduled Meeting is the 2nd Tuesday of Every Month at 6pm at Stanton City Hall located at 98 Court Street

Never Ending Grace

Hurts, Habits, or Hang-ups????? Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered 12 step recovery program will be offering meetings every Sunday from 4:00pm-6:00 at Never Ending Grace Community Church, 29 Howell Lane, Clay City, Ky. The meeting offers large group lessons and testimonies based on 25 years of tried and true format and curriculum, gender-specific small group meetings, trained male and female sponsors, nationally recognized association, evidence-based lessons, free dinner and fellowship and free child care. Any questions you may contact Stephen Donithan, Senior pastor @ (859) 585-8756 or you may also contact Jenelle Brewer (859) 771-3021, Lisa Coffey (859)230-5957 or Greg & April Smith (606)663-5177.

Bennett Reunion

Bear Track Park, 6752 Highway 52 West, Beattyville, KY. 41311. June 10, 2017 at 11:30am. Take exit 33 for KY-11 towards S/Natrual Bridge Rd. & continue to follow KY-11 S (14-2 Miles) Turn right onto Slate Highway 498 (2.5 Miles) Turn right onto KY -52 W, destination will be on the right. (1.3 miles) Please follow these directions only. Food: bring potluck & drinks for your family. Chicken & utensils will be provided. For more information call Sharon at (859)-744-7819

Patrick Reunion

The descendants of David and Elizabeth Patrick will be having a family reunion on Saturday June 17th at the Clay City Municipal Building. Located at 4651 Main St Clay City KY 40312. If possible bring a covered dish. Doors open at 10am lunch served at 12. For further information contact Sue Horn at 606-663-9592

Friends of Powell County’s Pets

Friends of Powell County’s Pets will be having their annual yard on Saturday, June 10th from 8am-2pm at 4688 Main Street in Clay City, across from the Municipal Building. We’ll have many fabulous items including household goods and decor, furniture, tools, books, kids stuff, jewelry, and much, much more. 100% of all proceeds are used to support our life-saving work including our spay/neuter vouchers, community education, and adoption programs. No Early Birds please. If you have any questions, or wish to donate items, please call Panda at 512.470.0257.

Knox Reunion

The descendants of Elden and Dora Knox will be holding a reunion June 10 at 2 p.m. at 240 Brewer Lane, off of Virden Ridge Road. If possible bring a covered dish, meat will be furnished. All is welcome. If more information is needed call Maxine Brewer at 606-481-1601 or Steven Brewer 606-481-4288.

Kentucky River Foothills’ Powell County Outreach Office will hold their annual Yard Sale July 17-21.

If you have anything you’d like to donate (clothing, small furniture, household items, etc.) please contact Linda Huettner at 663-2659. Items can be dropped off at their office located at 176 12th Street in Clay City, M-F, 8am-4pm.

Powell County Public Library regularly

scheduled programs:

June 10 Summer Reading Program Kick-off 11:00 a.m.-to-2:00 p.m., June 12 Book Babies & Toddler Tales June 12 10:30a.m.-to-11:15 a.m., Teen Tuesdays – June 13 5:00 p.m.-to-7:00 p.m., June 14 Story-time & Pre K Getting Started 11:00 a.m.-to-12:00 p.m., K-5th Getting Started 10:00 a.m.-to-11:00 a.m. For more complete information about every program visit or call the Library at 606-663-4511.

Retired Teachers to Meet

The Powell County Retired Teachers will meet Friday, June 9 at Stanton City Park at noon for a cookout. You will be called to remind you of the meeting and suggest to you the food that is needed. Hope to see you there.