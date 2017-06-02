By Cecil Pergram

Times Editor

Clay City Mayor Jimmie Caudill and members of the Clay City Council, the Clay City Tourism and Convention Committee and the Parks and Recreation held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the new boat access at the Clay City Park. The ribbon cutting ceremony was ran in conjuntion with the Riverfest event taking place in the Clay City Park on May 29.

The boat access is accessible and useable but the project has not reached its completion. The recent rainy weather in the past couple of weeks has raised the water levels of the Red River.

As soon as the river goes back down and we can get the guy back to do the concrete it shouldn’t take too long we were thinking two weeks at the most if we could have done it start to finish but then with the weather it kind of drug out. We’re hoping that the weather gets good and a week after that they can started on it.

Chaney said that he was happy with the turnout for the event it appeared there was hundred or so people that came and witnessed the event.

“We’re really happy we had about a month of solid planning, it may have been six weeks that we were talking about it, but the time we got a meeting with Parks and Recreation and City Council we had about a month to throw it together, said Chaney.

We want to do it annually and we were talking earlier with as little planning as we had we feel like it in the future it can be a lot bigger we can fill the park up, Chaney said. “Obviously when we have this all finished and the other side finished and people get out paddling more frequently any issues that we have should be worked it out.

Chaney said that he is working with the Clay City Tourism and Convention Committee on a project to commit to make sure that the that the Red River gets good informational signage and a map of the river to show people where to put in the boats and take them out.

Chaney says that he thinks the Riverfest will grow in the future and that he was really pleased with the turnout of the event.

“It was one of those things were we might have 30 people or we might have 1,000 people,” Chaney said.

Chaney says that in the future that he can see kayak or canoe races returning to Clay City and the Red River

“Everybody that knows about has said that we should do that again so there is a lot of public interest that everybody wants to see happen.” Chaney said. “I think that we’ll definately work on that for next year it was a little to quick this year to try and pull it off.”

The Riverfest Event was organized by the Lazarus Foundation, the Clay City Tourism and Convention Committee and the City of Clay City.

The new boat accesses was created through a partnership between the city of Clay City, Clay City Parks and Recreation, Clay City Tourism, the Powell County Fiscal Court and Hinkle Contracting. The project was also made possible by a grant from the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife.