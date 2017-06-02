By Cecil Pergram

Times Editor

The Powell County Board of Education held two working sessions to present and discuss budgeted items in the tentative budget for the 2017-2018 school year before the May 30 deadline. The board used the working session to reach a majority consensus to approve the 2017-2018 tentative budget.

Superintendent Michael Tate told the board at the May 17 meeting it was their budget and for them to do whatever they wanted. Tate also told the board that this years budget presented a lot of unknown items.

“We will get this approved at the end of the month a lot of this will be determined when we carry forward the money June 30-July 1 when the Fiscal year ends. So we won’t know until then how much money will carry forward. We have a lot of unknowns with the budget looking at Medicaid and some other things.” Tate said. “We do know that we cut $327,000 out of SEEK but there’s other things in the budget, this is the boards budget if you want to make changes you can tell us that tonight and we’ll try and put those in as long as we stay above the 2% contingency.”

The board was reminded that this budget was just a tentative budget and that a working budget would be in place by September 30.

The board discussed the general fund which is the operating fund to cover general expenses and the largest fund in the Powell County School District and was the fund the board was working with in the tentative budget.

The general fund for 2017-2018 is $17,834,269.63 and is the smallest budget the school system has been working with in several years.

The board was told again that it will have a carry-over beginning balance but won’t know the exact amount until after the Annual Financial Report is submitted to the Kentucky Department of Education on July 25.

The board was told that property taxes make up nine percent of all local revenues and is determined by the ADA, the districts property valuation and the districts ability to levy local taxes.

The current current local tax levy is four percent. Superintendent Tate asked the board for a notice if the board didn’t expect to pass that tax levy in the Fall.

“If you pass that levy in the fall, four percent, that amounts to $70,000 if we know tonight that we’re not going to pass that levy thats $70,000 we have to plan to make up somewhere.” Tate said. “I’ve been proud of the board every year I’ve been here you’ve passed the four percent, if your thinking about not passing the tax it would be nice to know now, so we can go ahead and make arrangements to cover the loss because we didn’t pass the tax.”

Two of the five board members said that as of that moment they didn’t see themselves voting for a tax increase next fall.

Superintendent told the board that if it failed to pass the four percent tax that the board would lose that money for every year going forward because it would no longer have an option to levy that tax because the board would have set the tax base where its at and that decision would be a loss of $700,000 over a period 10 years to the schools.

“Where I’m coming from I don’t see how you could project the appreciated amount of the tax base is going to be for next year. I don’t think the PVA even knows that.” said Board Member John Brewer. “Property doesn’t depreciate, it appreciates, we got new homes and businesses going up everyday. That’s an additional tax base for us.”

Prior to this months Board of Education meetings the budget included the asphalt repaving of all five of the districts schools.

“This is just my observation, Bowen Elementary doesn’t need sealing. The majority of the high school doesn’t need sealing, the bus garage does.” Brewer said. “Clay City Elementary and Stanton Elementary are in dire need. The middle school probably does need it but not as bad at Clay City and Stanton.”

At the May 22 meeting the board elected to cut the asphalt resurfacing from all five schools to three schools Clay City Elementary, Stanton Elementary and to fill in the pot holes at the Powell County High School.

The budget also included a $25,000 vehicle purchase to transport students to other facilities, conduct home visits and take smaller team membered teams to events in that vehicle instead of full size bus.

“I’ve been here six years we’ve always talked about golf, track, and academic teams these teams where we may only have four kids going on a trip yet when we leave Powell County we put them on a full-size bus while everybody else on that trip is coming up in a vehicle whether a suburban or van with their four or five kids.” Tate said. “We were looking that at that over a period of time it would probably save the board some money.”

Superintendent told the board that previous boards had approved the vehicle purchase in the past years budget but they were tight on funding and the funds kept being redistributing to fund other parts of the school budget or activities so it was never purchased.

Some Powell County School employees are currently using their personal vehicles to conduct home visits and meet other requirements.

When Powell County Students qualify for the Kentucky School for the Blind or the Kentucky School for the Deaf the school system is responsible for transporting those students to those students to those facilities when that happens the school system pays for a bus driver and monitor plus gas for the transportation.

We spent a year taking one student

Board Member John Barker said he was against the Board of Education keeping the vehicle in this years budget because it was included in the past years budget and never was purchased.

“If you had it in the budget for four or five years, the contingency wasn’t as low as it right now, you didn’t use to buy it then,” said Barker.

“I’m like Mr. Barker if its been in the budget all these years then why should we looking at when our contingency is down to the lowest its ever been. Why hadn’t the board done it years ago?,” said Brewer.

“The board did approve it the superintendent didn’t do it.” Tate said. “We felt we had other things coming into the budget. We started soccer and other programs at the high school, we were involved in dual-credits and involved in other things paying out money and I felt that at that time it wasn’t the best for the purchase of the vehicle.”

The board discussed and wanted to see how many teachers would be coming back the next school year. Clay City Elementary wil

Another major topic from the May 17 meeting was concerning school attendance.

“Were projected to be the lowest student membership numbers were going to have have in six or seven years.” Tate said. “Here’s where that comes in, SEEK, is based on attendance. You look at the attendance, our rate was 92.69 this year the teachers done a tremendous job focusing on attendance this year but we were at 92.58 last year and we only increased to 92.69 this year.”

Tate told the board that the schools did a lot of things this year to raise attendance during the school year but student attendance is hurting the board’s position.

Tate told the board that it had to sit at the meetings and make tough decisions but if the schools was able to increase the attendance rate to the state average of 94.5 that increase in attendance would give the board $225,000 in additional income for the budget.

“I think we may have to change some of our policy and procedures to tighten up on some things. How many excuses are legit at a certain school? There’s certain laws already in effect, maybe we need to work with our court systems better, there is a lot of things we need to look at. We got to work better with parents to help them understand” said Tate.

At the May 22 meeting the board made compromises to get the tentative budget approved.

Those compromises were to change the asphalt resurfacing project from all five schools to three, to remove the vehicle from the list of budgeted items and to discuss the vehicle at a later date to be able raise the contingency and get the tentative budget approved. The board also made and the decision to change the funding for starting the archery program as a club instead of a sport. The board passed the motion by a 3-2 vote. Board members Mendel Tipton, Kim Hall and Diann Meadows voted for approving the budget. Board members John Brewer and John Barker voted against approving the tentative budget.

Other decisions made by the Board of Education at the May 22 meeting include:

Approval of change order #5 for a no cost change to add five calendar days to the contract for the Powell County Middle School Renovation as requested by Bascum Construction for a final completion date of July 6. The board approved that motion by 4-1 vote. Tipton, Hall, Barker and Meadows voted for approval. Barker voted to oppose the approval.

Approval of change order #6 in the amount of $3,199.88 for the Powell County Middle School Renovation Project to replace existing door closers in disrepair at the front entrance of the middle school as approved by Sherman Carter Barnhart by a vote of 4-1. Tipton, Hall, Barker and Meadows vote for the motion. Barker voted to oppose the approval of the motion.

The board approved Stanton Elementary School Library as the site for the Superintendent’s evaluation. Motion passed unanimously.