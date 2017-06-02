The Powell County Lady Pirates endured a season unlike any other. Six players who started several games were lost for various reasons. Middle school students answered the call, but experience outweighed their excitement. The season came to an end in a bizarre fashion during the first round of the 56th District Tournament last week. Powell took on Lee County and looked to be enroute to their tenth straight championship matchup with Estill County. But stranger things have and did happen.

Powell jumped out to an early lead as the three captains seemed to love Lee’s pitching. The younger Lady Pirates caught fire too. As the bottom of the fifth inning started Powell grabbed a 12-3 lead and was poised to mercy rule the Lady Kats. With one out and Erika Howard at first, just one run was needed to end the game. But Howard was thrown out trying to steal second. An out later McKayla Rucker singled, but she was thrown out at third on a questionable call trying to advance on a single by Star Brewer. The threat died and apparently so did Powell’s bats. Lee used the defensive stop and Powell’s lack of sustainable pitching to turn the momentum. Lee picked up six runs in the sixth inning and 15 runs in the seventh to pick up the 24-12 win. Powell was led by Howard who was 5-for-5 and drove in three runs. Olivia Nickell was 1-for-3 and had two RBI’s. Rucker was 3-for-3 and picked up four RBI’s. All three made the All-District Team. Powell finished the year 8-17. But they return everyone next season and hope the lessons learned this year will make them hungrier next season.