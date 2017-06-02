Glenn David Howard 52 of Stanton passed away Thursday, May 18, 2017 at his residence. He was a writer. He is survived by a son Samuel Clayton of Mt. Sterling, a sister Georgia Lennon of Clay City, niece Amy Cameron Fulks, nephews Eric Fulks, Tyler Fulks, seven great nieces and nephews and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents George and Roberta Howard. Graveside services were held Thursday, May 25, 2017 at the Evans Cemetery in Campton. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Randy Roberts 43 of Clay City passed away Sunday, May 14, 2017 at the University Of Kentucky Medical Center. He was a welder. He is survived by his maternal grandparents Virgie and Jimmy Finney of Clay City, a brother Ricky Roberts and his wife Christina of Clay City, a niece Clarenda Roberts of Clay City and a nephew Quintin Roberts of Clay City. He was preceded in death by his parents Randall and Joann Roberts. Funeral services were held Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at the Grayson Funeral Home in Clay City with Bro. James Combs officiating. Burial followed in the Pine Mountain Cemetery in Clay City. Pallbearers were Berry Fallen, Morgan David Sexton, Raymond Patrick JR, Christopher Roberts, Teddy Martin and Lindsey Allen Roberts. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge.