FRANKFORT — As we prepare to celebrate Memorial Day, it is important that we take some time to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice in giving their lives for this great nation. The brave men and women who took the fall for our freedom are owed far more than we could ever be repaid.

While we use this holiday for many purposes, including visiting with family, grilling out in the backyard, or maybe just a day off work or school, we must not cease to remember that this special day carries far greater value. Over a million heroes have lost their lives over this nation’s history for a higher purpose: to protect the cause of freedom.

The courageous Americans who rushed the beaches of Normandy, occupied the trenches in Vietnam, and reported for duty after the 9/11 attacks all felt a noble calling: service to the country they love. Even further, they served a country that provides fundamental rights to all people, and was founded on the premise that these basic freedoms are non-negotiable.

We owe a promise to our fallen heroes that is fundamentally American at its core: that we shall never forget those who have died for our rights. We shall never forget their contributions to the furthering of American society, as their actions made this nation a beacon of light across the globe. Their valiance made America a nation for others to model, thanks to our thriving democracy, free way of life, and status as a nation which is the freest, most prosperous in the history of civilization.

We always have, and certainly will continue to face difficulties and challenges, as all great countries do. But thanks to the sacrifice of those we stand to honor this week, America will always stand on a pedestal. Our great nation will continue to chart a path forward for the noble causes of freedom, honor, and democracy, thanks to the sacrifices of so many

I always keep the sacrifices of our troops in mind, not just on Memorial Day, but throughout the year. When working in my capacity as a State Representative, I am constantly reminded that the privilege of serving as the people’s elected representative would not be possible without our military. This is something for all of us to keep in mind, as our freedoms as a people to speak out when necessary, and to participate in democracy are solely because of the resolve of our armed forces, including the many who made the ultimate sacrifice.

