The Powell County Lady Pirates have endured what can only be described as a bizarre and rare season. Following the loss of six players, all of which had been starters at one point in the season, the team is now playing with some reinforcements. The young squad now consists of seven high school players, no seniors and only two juniors, as well as seven eighth graders.

That youth has been quite evident as the middle schoolers try to adjust to high school ball and the high schoolers try to assist their new teammates, while trying to regroup. Last week was an example of that.

Powell dropped three games and were mercy ruled in each game. But the experience may help the young team work harder before the district tournament.

Last Monday the Lady Pirates traveled to Wolfe County for a Senior Night game. The Lady Wolves enjoyed the contest, despite Powell staying fairly close early on. The Lady Wolves picked up a 12-2 win in five innings.

Powell was led by junior Erika Howard, as well as eighth graders Macy Howell and Star Brewer. Each went 1-for-3, with Howell and Brewer scoring.

On Thursday Powell hosted a triangle with Breathitt County and Bath County. The Lady Pirates took on Breathitt in the first game. Powell had fallen to the Lady Kats 5-4 in Jackson earlier and beat them 9-4 last weekend at Perry Central. The rubber match became a game that some may want to forget.

Powell took a 6-2 lead in the third inning. It became more like a slow-pitch game after that as both teams hit well and scored on the others miscues. The game was a see-saw battle until the top of the seventh inning.

Powell took a 13-12 lead in the bottom of the sixth and was only three outs away from a much needed win. But several hits, walks, errors and 14 runs later, Breathitt took a commanding 26-13 lead. That would also be the final score in a bewildering game for Powell fans and players.

Bath was Powell’s next opponent, after topping Breathitt 20-3. The Lady Wildcats were just too much for Powell, despite a few bright spots for the Lady Pirates as the young team seemed to be catching on to a few things. However, Bath won easily 16-0.

Powell finished the regular season with an 8-16 record and the 56th District’s second seed. The 56th District Softball Tournament was set to be played this past Monday and Tuesday in Stanton. The Lady Pirates were slated to play Lee County in the opening round. Powell beat the Lady Kats 16-5 in Beattyville, but fell 11-10 in Stanton. Both games were played before the team’s shakeup.

Estill, the top seed and regional favorite, was to open with Owsley County. Both winners were to have played on Tuesday for the title. The champion and runner-up will advance to the 14th Region Tournament in Knott County. The first round for that tournament is set to begin on Memorial Day.