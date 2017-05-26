To say this years Powell County High Schools Family, Career and Community Leaders of America have been busy would be an under statement.

They have worked hard to increase their membership to 33 members and tried to have a multitude of activities to impact the community.

The mission of FCCLA is to promote personal growth and leadership development through Family and Consumer Sciences education.

FCCLA focuses on the multiple roles of a family member, wage earner and community leader and members develop skills for life through: character development, creative and critical thinking, interpersonal communication, practical knowledge, and career preparation.

The members have been busy and completed many community service projects throughout the year including: volunteering at the Clay City Ice Cream Social, Stanton City Park clean up, PCHS grounds clean up, and volunteering at the Reading Celebration.

FCCLA also had six students compete at the regional level.

Kaylee Lane and Noah Perry, 1st place; Gabrielle Conley, 1st place; Hannah Wheeler, 1st place; Molly Cornett, 2nd place; and Shayla Fountain, 2nd place.

The first place winners advanced on to state competition where Noah and Kaylee placing 2nd and Gabrielle placing 1st, both of which will now compete at Nationals in Nashville the first week of July.

The FCCLA’s Advisors are Cretia Mainous and Lori Winburn.