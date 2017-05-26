Kennon Cemetery Donations

The cemetery is in desperate need of donations for the upkeep of the plots. If not enough money is donated, everyone will have to mow their own plots. Donations can be made at Whitaker Bank or mailed to P.O. Box 912, Clay City. Please help keep the cemetery in good shape this season.

PCHS Class of 1967 50th Reunion

The PCHS Class of 1967 will be having their 50th reunion on Sat., June 3 at the Clay City AmVets building from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. All teachers are welcome to attend as well. Invitations will be mailed out and you are asked to RSVP. Those that we were unable to contact are Brenda Brewer, Kinley McIntosh, Walter Powell, Ron Poynter, Jewell Watkins, Kenneth Wireman and Sheldon Knowles. We will be giving door prizes away as well. If you have any questions, contact Phyllis at 606-663-2486 or 859-595-3180.

The 17th Annual Curtis/Hall, Woosley/McIntosh, Powell/Puckett Reunion

The 17th Annual Curtis/Hall, Woosley/McIntosh, Powell/Puckett and friends for the descendants of Andrew J. and Gippie Hall Curtis, George W. and Cinthia C. Woosley McIntosh and James and Ida Powell Puckett Reunion will be held Sunday, May 28, 2017 at the AmVets building, Clay City, Ky. For information contact Raymond A. Puckett, (702)474-0428, EMAIL: apuck22@cox.net or Henry Andrews, (606)663-2062 or Alma Lee, (606)663-2708. Y’all come, doors open at 9 a.m. and lunch will be at 1 p.m.

Powell County Health Department Food Handlers Class

The following is a list of upcoming food handlers classes: Thurs. May 18, Thurs. June 15, Thurs. July 27. Classes are at 1:30 p.m. and will take place at the Extension Office.

Powell County Public Library

Scheduled Events

Powell County Public Library regularly scheduled programs: Book Babies & Toddler Tales every Monday 10:30 a.m.-11:15 a.m. Teen Tuesdays -May 16 Teen Anime Club (The Blue Exorcist) 5 p.m.-7 p.m.; May 23 Teen Movie Night Suicide Squad 430p.m.-7p.m.; May 30 Teen Advisory Board 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Story Time (ages 2-5) every Wednesday 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Page Turner’s Book Club May 18 at 6:30p.m. Adult Coloring May 25 at 11am – 7pm. Crochet Class May 20 at 12 p.m.-2 p.m. Board of Directors Meeting May 22 at 4 p.m.

Special Events: Teen Volunteer Training May 13 at 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Friends of the Library MOTHERS DAY TEA, three seating choices, 11a.m., 1p.m., and 3p.m. Tea, lemonade and assorted finger foods. Tickets are $5 and are available for purchase at the library or any Friend’s member. All proceeds go toward the Summer Reading Program.

CLOSED SATURDAY MAY 27 AND MONDAY MAY 29 FOR MEMORIAL DAY.

Powell County Small Animal Swap Meet

The Powell County Small Animal Swap Meet will be held the second Saturday of every month (May 13, June 10, July 8, August 12, September 9) from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. at the Powell County Fairgrounds, 600 North Bend Road (off HWY 213), Stanton. Free set up and admission. No yard sale items permitted. For more information contact Roy at 606-947-3698.

Supporting Angels

A faith based support group for those suffering from the loss of a loved one. If you are feeling sad or depressed, having a hard time coping with your loss, or simply need to talk. The Supporting Angels Support Group will be meeting every Monday night, at 5:30 p.m. at Harbor of Light (Old Hood’s Skating Rink). The group will be led by Bro. Jimmy Cole.

Ware Cemetery Donations

We are needing donations for the upkeep of the Ware Cemetery. Contact Ed Marcum or send donations to 1983 Little Hardwick’s Creek Road, Clay City, Ky 40312.

Lady Pirate Basketball Camp

June 6-9, 2017 PCHS 8:00-12:00 663-3320. Basketball fun, instruction and competition. All campers receive a tee-shirt, certificate and a chance for awards. Breakfast and lunch provided free by Powell Co. Food Service. Camp fee is $50.Registration forms available in office.

PC Soil Conservation Lime Spreader

The Powell County Soil Conservation now has a Lime Spreader available for rent. For more information or to schedule an appointment to rent the lime spreader, contact Powell County Soil Conservation office at 201 Main Street, Stanton, or phone 663-2896.

Diabetes Classes

The Powell County Health Department will be offering a free diabetes self-management program in May. Classes will be held on different topics at the Powell County Extension Office at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesdays, May 16th & 23rd. Samples of healthy foods will be served and cookbooks will be provided at the conclusion of the program. For more information, please contact Stacy Crase at 663-4360.

Nolan Cemetery

Nolan Cemetery is in desparate need of donations for the upkeep. If not enough money is donated, everyone will have to be responsible for mowing their own plots. Donations can be made by mail to Wynona Nolan Blythe, 661 Maple Street, Stanton, Ky 40380.

SBDM Parent Election

Nominations for parent representatives on the PCHS School-Based Decision Making Council will be accepted until 3:00 p.m. on May 16, 2017. Ballots will be available in the front office of PCHS. The election will take place on Monday, May 22, 2017 from 8:30 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. in the PCHS library. Absentee ballots will be available May 16 after 3:00 p.m. and shall be returned by Monday, May 22, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. All votes will be counted at 6:00 p.m. on May 22, 2017. If you have questions, please contact Suzy Brown at (606) 663-3320.

50th Anniversary at the Natural Bridge Skylift

Natural Bridge Skylift will celebrate their 50th Anniversary Sunday, May 21. The Skylift will be running from 10a.m. until 6p.m., $7.00 all day long. There will be two blow up jump houses for children and Southern Blend Band will begin playing from 1p.m. until 4:30 p.m. at the shelter. Ticket prices will be $7 for everyone (adults, senior, military, children – one way all day). Price is good for Sunday, May 21 only. Come out and enjoy our celebration of 50 years of being open.

Stanton Tourism and Convention Commission

City of Stanton Tourism and Convention Commission’s Regular Scheduled Meeting is the 2nd Tuesday of Every Month at 6pm at Stanton City Hall located at 98 Court Street

Never Ending Grace

Hurts, Habits, or Hang-ups????? Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered 12 step recovery program will be offering meetings every Sunday from 4:00pm-6:00 at Never Ending Grace Community Church, 29 Howell Lane, Clay City, Ky. The meeting offers large group lessons and testimonies based on 25 years of tried and true format and curriculum, gender-specific small group meetings, trained male and female sponsors, nationally recognized association, evidence-based lessons, free dinner and fellowship and free child care. Any questions you may contact Stephen Donithan, Senior pastor @ (859) 585-8756 or you may also contact Jenelle Brewer (859) 771-3021, Lisa Coffey (859)230-5957 or Greg & April Smith (606)663-5177.

Bennett Reunion

Bear Track Park, 6752 Highway 52 West, Beattyville, KY. 41311. June 10, 2017 at 11:30am. Take exit 33 for KY-11 towards S/Natrual Bridge Rd. & continue to follow KY-11 S (14-2 Miles) Turn right onto Slate Highway 498 (2.5 Miles) Turn right onto KY -52 W, destination will be on the right. (1.3 miles) Please follow these directions only. Food: bring potluck & drinks for your family. Chicken & utensils will be provided. For more information call Sharon at (859)-744-7819

Tipton Reunion

The annual Tipton reunion will be on Sunday May 28, at the Lions Club on North Bend Road. Lunch will be served around 1pm. Please bring a covered dish and any old photos that you would like to share. Please come out and enjoy the fellowship.

Patrick Reunion

The descendants of David and Elizabeth Patrick will be having a family reunion on Saturday June 17th at the Clay City Municipal Building. Located at 4651 Main St Clay City KY 40312. If possible bring a covered dish. Doors open at 10am lunch served at 12. For further information contact Sue Horn at 606-663-9592

Movies In The Park

Movies In The Park Stanton City Park on Saturday, June 3rd at dark, Adults- $3.00, Children under 12-$1.00. Showing: Sing! Concessions will be available. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. Proceeds benefit Powell County Relay for Life.