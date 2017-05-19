By Cecil Pergram

Times Editor

The Powell County High School Graduating Class of 2017 featured 135 students who earned their diplomas. The class of 2017 had 87 students who graduated either college ready or career ready the most ever in PCHS history.

This year Powell County High School uniquely had three Valedictorians who all had the same grade point average they were Carrigan Louise Wasilchenko, Hannah Michelle Tipton and Tiffany Lee Burton.

The Golden Apple Award for Best Teacher 2017 was presented by the Senior Class Officers and was awarded to Jessica Neal.

The graduation address was delivered by Dr. Charles Noss.

Erin Jace Fox performed the song “Never Grow Up” during the presentation of the event.

Powell County High School Principal Doug Brewer and Michael Tate who is the Superintendent of Powell County Schools and the Powell County Board of Education presented Diploma’s to each member of the graduating class.

The graduating class had 16 students graduate with the recognition of Summa Cum Laude for 4.0 GPA those students were: Cody Walker Begley, Tiffany Lee Burton, Ryann Kenzie Brooke Chaney. Gavin Mason Collins, Erin Jace Fox, Jennifer E. Louise Johnson, Jacques Lacalli, Sorhee Lee, Rachel Mariah Lynch, Jeremy Howard Olinger, Brooke Ellen Skidmore, Coby Jack Strange, Hailey Brianne Sturgill, Hannah Grace Tatman and Carrigan Louise Wasilchenko.

Eighteen students graduated with the recognition of Magna Cum Luade for a GPA between 3.70 and 3.99 those students were: Kyle Evan Berryman, Bradley Evan Charles, Sarah Victoria Davis, Nolan Wayne Dotson, Latoya Dashae Elkins, Dylan Todd Marcum Losey, Trevor Oneil Marcum, Brady Austin Napier, Cameron Scott Owsley, Ashtynn Renee Potts, Kamrey Cierra Relford, Kayla Ashton Riggs, Timothy Blake Snowden, Jeremy Michael Sparks, Dane Thomas Sprinkle, Benjamin Abbott Watson, Meredith Don Waugh and Derrick Scott Wilson.

Nine students graduated with Cum Laude recognition for a GPA between 3.50 and 3.69 those students were: Gary Lee Asch, Hunter Logan Bloom, Alexis Cheyenne Brewer, Haley Marie Herald, Maximiliano Jerry Hernandez, Brynn Nicole Hughes, Michael Joseph Lindon, Kayla Nicole Moore and Adam Thomas Tingle.

This year’s senior class has five students who will be joining the military after graduation. Those students’ are Evan Scott Toler who will be going to the Air Force. Felicia Raeann Ledford and Brady Austin Napier will be going into the Army National Guard. Adam Thomas Tingle and Michael Austin Estes will be going to the Marine Corps. The class also had two early graduates Chloe Bruno and Amanda Faith Pelfrey.

The class motto was “Be too big for worry, be too noble for anger.”

The class flowers were purple iris and tiger lily to honor Hazel Brandenburg and Ryan Goodwin who would’ve graduated with the Class of 2017.

The Class song was “It’s Time” by Imagine Dragons.