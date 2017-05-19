he PCHS Track & Field Team competed at their last meet of the season, at the Class AA Region 7 Meet at Harlan County High School on Thursday, May 11th in Baxter, KY. The team endured a long bus trip to Harlan and had to contend with an hour plus rain delay but completed several team bests, personal bests, medals and two moving on to state competition. The Girl’s Final Results: Maddie Ovington finished 16th and 14th in the Girl’s 100 Meter Dash and the Girl’s 200 Meter Dash with Avery Fulks finishing 18th. In the Girl’s 1600 Meter Run, Molly Cornet had a team and personal best, by completing it in 7:26.29 for 7th place. Moriah Turner was 9th in the Girl’s 1600 Meter Run. Kelsey Turner jump the Girl’s Long Jump, 11ft 8in for a team best for 12th place and Avery Fulks completed a team best in the Girl’s Discus, throwing 64ft 9in for 7th and Sierra Mc Kinney finished in 9th. In the Girl’s Shotput, Sierra McKinney finished in 11th place with Caitlin Brewer in 12th. The Boy’s Final Results: In the Boy’s 100 Meter Dash, Ryan Vanover finished with a medal for 6th place, running it in 12.20 seconds with Dionte Strange in 7th place. Dionte was also 7th in the Boy’s 200 Meter Dash running it in 25.74 seconds. Dionte Strange, did win the 5th place medal in the Boy’s Long Jump by jumping 17ft and 5.5 in. In the Boy’s 400 Meter Dash, Caleb Williams did a team and personal best, running it in 1:01.05 for 12th place and Kaden Guyot was in 16th place. In the Boy’s 1600 Meter Run, Evan Kinser and Kelby Rose finished in 12th and 13th place. The Boy’s 4×100 Meter Relay finished in 8th. In the Boy’s 110 Meter Hurdles and in the 300 Meter Hurdles Kayden Guyot finished in 12th and 11th place. In the Boy’s 800 Meter Run, Brandon Baker did a personal best, team best and a new school record. He finished with the 1st place medal by running it in 2:10.42. Brandon also won the 1st place medal in the 3200 Meter Run by finishing it in a team best 11 minutes flat. Brandon will represent Powell County at State in these two events. Finally, Gary Asch, won the 5th place medal in the Boy’s Shotput by throwing it 41ft 1in. and will represent Powell County at State in this event. Gary Asch and Brandon Baker will participate next at the KHSAA State Track & Field Championships at the University of Kentucky Outdoor Track Complex on Friday, May 19th. The team is coached by Brandon Taulbee and James Clapp. The Team would also like to thank the parents that came to support the team, and to Diane Patrick the bus driver.