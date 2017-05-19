Business and Marketing Department Student Organization

FBLA—Future Business Leaders of America: Our Future Business Leaders have been busy this year!!! Powell County High School Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) recently had 32 students qualify for the state leadership conference and10 students to qualify for the National Leadership Conference in Anaheim, California. The students who qualified were Katie Williams-Duff, Shayla Fountain, Kelsey Turner, Madeline Lowe, Kamryn Becraft, Allie Adkins, Kelby Rose, Logan Neal, Jeremiah Creech, and Chandler Thomas. They will be attending the national conference in June to compete against other members from around the country. In addition, the chapter received the Kentucky Commonwealth Award of Merit, Recognition Award for State Fundraising, Bronze Level for Local Leadership Challenge, and on the National level Non -Stop November where we raised over $600 for the March of Dimes. Our chapter was involved in many community service projects including the local fall festivals, the annual Cops and Kids Program, Christmas Card Project, and the Red River Junior Chamber of Commerce Recruitment Drive. Our current officers had the opportunity to attend the National Fall Leadership Conference in Daytona Beach, FL where they were able to network and attend leadership workshops. The Powell County chapter officers are President Cody Begley, Vice-President Kelby Rose, Secretary Kalei Farthing, Treasurer Tiffany Burton, Reporter Macy Bentley, and Historian Ashtynn Potts. Alicia Frazier is the FBLA advisor and was recently named one of the outstanding advisor for region 6!!