Warren Douglas Baker, age 70, widower of Judith Ann Landrum Baker, Clay City, KY died Sunday, May 14, 2017 at Baptist Health Lexington. Born in Whitesburg, KY he was the son of the late Roosevelt and Corsie Slone Baker and a retired machinist from Rockwell International. Warren was a member of West Bend United Methodist Church and he was Master of Hounds at the Central Kentucky Coon Hunter’s Club for 45 years. He was owner of Baker’s Lawn Care and Red River Kennel and he loved to grow tobacco and raise cattle on his farm. In addition to his parents and wife, he is also preceded in death by one brother, Coolie Baker and by one sister, Dorothy Baker. He is survived by two sons, Sean D. Baker, Sr. of Sadieville and Joshua Shane Baker of Clay City; one daughter, Jill Baker (Antonio) Guillen of Lexington; four brothers: Edsel (Carol) Baker of Whitesburg, Ken (Peggy) Baker of Vicco, Chris Baker of Hindman and Mike (Debbie) Baker of Whitesburg; four sisters: Creda Issacs of Deane, Lou (Duke) Lucas of Whitesburg, Anita (Blane) Redden of Beckley, WV and Missy (Ricky) Cook of Whitesburg; seven grandchildren: Leilani Delbert, Sean D. Baker, Jr., Larcey Mae Baker, Kaya Lynn Baker, Jagger Cruise Warren Baker, Graeson Jude Guillen and Dawson Shane Baker and one great grandchild, Adrienne Steele. Memorial services officiated by Rev. Kim Rose and Bobby Turner will be held at 7:00 P.M. Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at Hearne Funeral Home, Inc. Visitation begins at 5:00 P.M. until time of service at the funeral home. Honorary pallbearers are Oscar Jarrell, Shelby Abney, Jimmy Tackett, Jimmy Spencer, Ronnie Knox, Darrell Billings, Eck Snowden and Leonard Snowden. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc. www.hearnefuneralhome.com.

Imogene Kinser McIntosh, age 88, widow of Hershell Lyle McIntosh died Saturday, May 13, 2017 at Rockcastle Regional Hospital, Mount Vernon, KY. Born in Bowen, KY she was the daughter of the late Bennie W. and Pearl Lee Bowen Kinser. She was a beautician and operator of Imogene’s Beauty Shop in Stanton for many years.

In addition to her parents and her husband she was also preceded in death by her daughter, Deana Juan McIntosh; two grandchildren, Jason Lee Blanton and Lucas Cane Prewitt and by two sisters, Golden Miller and Lillian Johnson. She is survived by one daughter, Rhonda Lee McIntosh (Ronnie) Tipton of Stanton; one son, Kinley Harvard (Lisa) McIntosh of Richmond; two grandchildren, Jessica Dawn McIntosh and Brian Rogers and numerous great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Friday, May 19, 2017 at Hearne Funeral Home, Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Visitation will begin at 6:00 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Stanton Cemetery alongside her husband with Angye Blanton, Shawn David King, Brennan Rogers, Caleb Rogers and Elihue Shepherd serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Danny Rice, Danny Crabtree, Stephen Fowler, Chris Rogers, Wallace Reed, Nora Lee Walters, C Anne Cunningham, Wallace “Toojer” Strange and Hondo Hearne. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Henry Tracy Johnson, loving father and grandfather, 80, died Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at his home. He was the Pastor and Founder of Roadside Mission Church of God. He was a retired customer service employee of Clark Energy Cooperative and was employed by The Kroger Company in Stanton. Survivors include, son, Daniel (Angie) Johnson; daughters, Carol (Goble) Rogers, Julie (Joe) Appleby, and Marissa Cheryl (Bob) Puckett; brother, Fred Johnson Jr. sister, Zania Clayton; grandchildren: Tracy, Billy, Nina, Timothy, Randall, Shayla, Tiffany, Christopher, Kyle, Sarah, Ashleigh, Amber, and Chase; Numerous Great-Grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred Morton and Sarah Elizabeth Marcum Johnson, wife, Freida McIntosh Johnson, brothers, Rodney, Roy, Walker, Glendon, Claude, and Gaylon Johnson, and sisters, Ethel and Mabel. Services Friday, May 12, 11:00AM Roadside Mission Church of God. Celebration of life church services Wednesday 6:00PM and visitation Thursday after 6:00PM all at the church. Burial in Freida Johnson Memorial Cemetery with Arthur Spicer, Goble Rogers, Joseph Appleby, Bobby Puckett, Christopher Johnson, and Harold Bailey serving as pallbearers. Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. www.ddfh.net

Charles “Chad” Shepherd, 65, husband of Sandy Shepherd, diedTuesday, May 9, 2017 at home from a long illness of pulmonary disease. He was born March 27, 1952 in Hazard, Kentucky to Ruben Shepherd and the late Pearlie Joseph Shepherd. He was retired from Duncan Machine Movers working as a iron worker and sells engineer for over twenty years. Chad had a love for life and extraordinary love for showing his horses, especially his snowy river. Survivors include, wife, Sandy Shepherd; daughter, Bridget and husband, Travis DePaul; granddaughter, Charlee Frances DePaul; father, Ruben Shepherd; brothers, Elihue Shepherd and Arthur Shepherd; and sisters, Lavern Jameson, Mary Jarvis, Josephine Warner, and Stephanie Helton. Services Saturday, May 13, 1:00PM by John Combs, Davis & Davis Funeral Home. Visitation Friday 6-9pm at the funeral home. Burial in Stonegate Cemetery with Travis DePaul, Doug Everman, Elihue Shepherd, Bob Mays, Stephen Haddix, Paul Willis, Mel Kuhlman, and Nathan Combs serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers serving, Jackie Rose, Phillip Stone, Tommy Howell, Kenny Yarber, Arthur Shepherd, Corey Shepherd, Colby Warren, and Jim Jarvis. The family would like to thank Amedisys Home Health, UK Pulmonology team, Dr. Ketan Buch, and Dr. Brian Andreas for their outstanding care. Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. www.ddfh.net