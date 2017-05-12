By CECIL PERGRAM

Times Editor

Powell County High School along with business and industry from within the county looked at current pathways offered to students and decided that the school needed to make changes to effect the upcoming school year.

The changes to the curriculum were made to address student interests and the needs of local business and industry partners within the county and region.

Shana Bailey-Perdue, Career and Technical Education Coordinator for Powell County Schools says PCHS felt students needed to have skill-sets and certifications upon graduating so they could enter either into the workforce or if chose to go on to college they had the skill-sets to be successful.

PCHS changed it pathway so it could offer more industry certifications as well as Superintendent of Powell County Schools Michael Tate wanted to look at the schools program and pathways to examine the possibility of offering as many dual-credit classes as possible so that students can earn both credit for their high school graduation requirements and receive college credit hours that would go towards meeting the graduation requirements for a two-year or four-year university or college.

PCHS has currently been able to partner with Maysville Community and Technical College, Murray State University and Morehead State University to offer dual credits courses. The high school will partner with Murray State to offer dual credit in Animal and Veterinarian Science program as well as an industry certification. Morehead State is partnering with Business and Marketing teachers at PCHS to offer dual-credit courses in those pathways. The high school also has has an articulation agreement with Maysville Community and Technical College that says students don’t have to take the courses as dual credit it will transfer with the