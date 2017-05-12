Corey Henson, of Stanton, Kentucky has been admitted to Berea College for the Fall 2017 term.

As an enrolled student at Berea College, Henson has been awarded a Tuition Promise Scholarship, which completely covers the cost of tuition after other forms of grant and scholarship aid are applied. Students at Berea graduate with one the lowest rates of student educational debt in the nation, and one in three students graduate debt free. Berea College admits students based on their academic achievement, community service, leadership potential, and financial need.

Widely known for the quality of its academic program, Berea College was the South’s first interracial and coeducational college. Berea charges no tuition, admitting only academically promising students, primarily from Appalachia, who have limited economic resources.

For anyone interested in more information about Berea College, please contact the Berea College Admissions Office at (800) 326-5948 or vista www.berea.edu.