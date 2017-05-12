Teresa Ann Moore 44 of Mt. Sterling passed away Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at the St. Joseph Hospital in Mt. Sterling. She was a member of the Freedom Church and a homemaker.

She is survived by her husband Kevin Moore of Mt. Sterling, one son Corey Moore of Jeffersonville, one daughter Tabitha Moore of Mt. Sterling, one granddaughter Mollie Moore Martin, three brothers Billy Ray Charles of Jeffersonville, Herbert Charles of Stanton and Gregory Charles of Campton. No services are scheduled at this time. Grayson Funeral Home in Clay City is in charge.

Peggy Willoughby, 75, of Step stone died Wednesday, May 3, 2017. She was a factory worker and a member of the Sugar Grove Christian Church. She is survived by two sons Richard Willoughby and his wife Dianne of Owingsville, Charlie Willoughby and his wife Linda of Owingsville, daughter In-Law Kathy Willoughby of Owingsville, five grandchildren Christina Briggs of Lexington, Mitchell Willoughby of Morehead, Kayla Loyer of Mt. Sterling, Andrew Willoughby of Owingsville, Brandon Willoughby of Mt. Sterling, six great grandchildren, two brothers William Lawson of Mt. Sterling, Larry Lawson of Mt. Sterling and a sister Linda Miles of Lexington. She was preceded in death by her parents Clarence and Anna Mable Lawson, her husband David Willoughby, son Timmy Willoughby, two brother’s JC Lawson, Bobby Lawson and a sister Thelma Faye Teegarden.

Funeral services were held Saturday, May 6, 2017 at the Sugar Grove Christian Church with Bro. Francis Nash officiating. Burial was in the Machpelah Cemetery. Pallbearers were Robbie Lawson, Brandon Willoughby, Andrew Willoughby, Mitchell Willoughby, Mathew Briggs, Bill Yoyer. Honorary pallbearers were Christina Briggs, Kayla Loyer, Buster Patton and her nieces and nephews. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.