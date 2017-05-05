Austin Philapy

My name is Austin Philapy and I am a new addition to the Clay City Times team where I make ads and in the future, maybe some feature writing or attending meetings. Here is a little about myself.

I was born in Kokomo, Indiana and I lived there until I was six years old, then my mother, sister and I moved to Kentucky where I’ve lived ever since.

Since then, I’ve added a few members to my family, including a step-father and my own little family consisting of the love of my life, Megan, and our son, Evangelin. Megan and I have been together for going on seven years now and our son is five years old.

Some of my interests are music, art, flea marketing and all things nerdy such as comics, toys and video games.

I have always had a passion for music from getting into playing an instrument to listening to new music and I love going to live concerts no matter what the genre is. The environment of a live show with the band in front of you and the loud music just hypes me up.

Since I was young I have always been a drawer and into crafts. I’m a big collector of art prints, art of friends and having them framed so that I can admire them on my walls.

Growing up my mother and grandparents have always taken my sister and I “junkin” where we spent the day going to yard sales, Goodwills, Salvation Armies and flea markets looking for any treasures that someone else may have decided to part with. I have many memories of my grandfather haggling with sellers and my grandmother going to every yard sale she had written down that day and every one she saw on the way.

Now I take my family “junkin” every other weekend where we hunt and splurge on other peoples tossed treasures. My son has joined in on the junk hunt, as well as his mother and we come across lots of toys I’ve had growing up and find myself re-buying for myself and Evangelin to add to his collection of today’s toys.

When it comes to being a nerd, there’s nothing wrong with that in my opinion because anything cool to me is nerdy.

After my son’s fourth birthday he went from my little ponies and princesses to superheroes, the nerd bug had bitten him. Now we spend hours playing games with superheroes to his favorite game Minecraft which he’s pulled me into. As he’s gotten better and more into games he’s been known to show me a thing or two while we’re playing. Here lately we’ve been taking plenty of trips to our newly opened comic book shop in Irvine where we browse over a selection of comics and toys, the female comic book characters are my sons favorite and I’m definitely more into the manly characters but that’s just less fighting between us over who get to be who on games or when we play with toys together. My previous work I’ve done before working for The Clay City Times has been a project controls coordinator for a telecommunication company where I reviewed and submitted audit reports. I also worked at a nursing home as a floor tech and housekeeper which was one of my favorite jobs mostly because of the residents and my housekeeping team. I’ve told you a little about myself and I am excited to see where my journey will go with The Clay City Times.