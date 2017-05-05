The Powell County Lady Pirates softball team had a pretty good week. After falling to Lee County in a close game last Monday, the girls ended up winning two of their next three games.

Powell hosted Montgomery last Tuesday night and looked strong early on. After the Lady Indians scored three times in the second inning to take a 3-0 lead, Powell answered swiftly. The Lady Pirates scored five runs after one out to capture the lead, 5-3 in their half of the second.

Montgomery added a run in the third inning and the score stayed 5-4 until the fifth. Montgomery tacked on four runs in the inning. The visitors then added two more in the sixth and added another three runs in the top of the seventh.

Powell did manage to score another run, but Montgomery held on for the 13-6 win. Nellie Noble led Powell as she went 2-for-3 at the plate and scored two runs. Olivia Nickell was 2-for-4 and Nallie Marcum was 1-for-3, picking up three RBI’s.

That was the only loss in the three game run.

Last Thursday Powell traveled to Jackson to play the Jackson City Lady Tigers. Jackson City tagged Powell in the opening game of the season, 12-5. Powell was looking for a much better outcome and found one.

Both teams traded runs early, as the game was tied at 2-2 as it entered the top of the fifth inning. The Lady Pirates sent 13 batters to the plate in the inning, scoring nine runs. Powell gathered seven hits, including Olivia Nickell picking up two of those, while Erika Howard and MaKayla Rucker each drilled the top of the left field fence for easy doubles. Powell held what seemed to be a commanding 11-2 lead.

But that one “bad inning” reared its ugly head in he bottom of the fifth. Jackson City roughed up Lady Pirates pitcher Chloe Billings for six runs to get back into the game, 11-8. Billings looked a little shaky in the bottom of the sixth as the Lady Tigers score another run. The threat continued as Jackson City had two base runners and no outs. But Billings refocused and shut down the threat, getting a pop fly to the shortstop, bookended by two strikeouts to hold on.

Billings then shut down the home team with what appeared to be a second wind for her. She gave up a walk, then got two ground outs and caught a pop up for the last out. Powell won and felt avenged with the 11-9 victory.

Howard went 2-for-5, scored twice, hit two doubles and had two RBI’s in the game. Nickell was 2-for-4 with an RBI and scored twice. Eight of the nine Lady rites had at least one hit in the game, including Rylei Mays who picked up her first high school varsity hit and and drove in two runs.

Powell planned on hosting a triangle last Saturday, but it ended up being a quad as Harrison County joined in. Grant County and Western Hills were also present. Powell played Grant County to open the day’s action.

Grant scored first the top of the third, but Powell answered in their half of the inning. Rylei Mays reached base on an error. One out later Howard signed to left and Nickell singled to center to load the bases. Rucker then slapped a hard hit single down the third base line, scoring Mays and Howard. Powell led 2-1. The Lady Pirates added another run in the fourth as Lexie Crabtree scored to make it 3-1.

Grant took the lead in the sixth, scoring three runs. The Lady Braves lead was short lived. Powell’s Kelly Bloom, Crabtree and Mays picked up three straight singles with one out in the bottom of the sixth. A two out single by Howard scored courtesy runner Brooklynn Smith and Crabtree. The Lady Pirates grabbed the 5-4 lead.

Eighth grader, Kelly Bloom, in her first varsity starting pitcher role, shut down the Lady Braves to insure her first high school victory. Bloom gave up six hits, struck out one, hit two batters and walked one. She also went 2-for-3 at the plate to help her cause. Nickell and Howard were both 2-for-4 in the game.

Powell was playing Harrison County in the last game of the day, but a severe thunderstorm stopped play before the game was official.

Powell improved to 6-10 on the season. They were slated to play Estill County this past Monday at home. Then the Lady Pirates ship out for a while. Powell was scheduled to play Nichols County this past Tuesday before playing Hazard on Thursday.

The Lady Pirates will play at Owsley County on Friday. If Powell wins they will hold on to the number two seed in the district tournament, but a loss would make them number three.

Powell will cap off the week playing in the Mountain Softball Classic at Hazard on Saturday. Next week the Lady Pirates set sail for Montgomery County on Monday, Clark County on Tuesday and Rowan County on Thursday.