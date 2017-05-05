Anna Reeves, a 2013 alumna of Powell County High School, will be graduating May 12 ,2017 , Summa Cum Laude from Eastern Kentucky University and will obtain a B.S. in Criminal Justice with certificates in both German and Intelligence Studies. In the picture above, the honor societies represented by her honor regalia are Alpha Phi Sigma National Criminal Justice Honor Society, Lambda Delta, and Golden Key International Honor Society. Her other honor societies include Alpha Lambda Delta, Phi Kappa Phi, and the National Society of Collegiate Scholars. In addition to these honor societies, she is also a member of the German Club, NOVA (a TRiO student success program), and she is a Bluegrass State Intelligence Community Center of Academic Excellence (BGS IC CAE) scholar. During the course of her college career, Anna has represented EKU at national conferences, presented research on topics of criminal justice and homeland security, and has gained ample experience in community service and leadership, which includes facilitating a rehabilitative mentoring program for ex-offenders. Anna, has interned with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and has been awarded with the Outstanding Senior Award for the School of Justice Studies at EKU. After graduation, she will attend EKU’s Criminology and Criminal Justice graduate program to obtain her M.S. in Criminal Justice and wants to become either a Federal Probation Officer or an Intelligence Analyst for a local police agency.