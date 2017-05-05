Donny Jason Haynes, 37, of Killeen, TX died Saturday, April 22, 2017. He was a Veteran of the United States Army and a Carpenter.

He is survived by his mother Sharon Haynes of Winchester, two sons Donny Jason Haynes JR “DJ”, Tanner Haynes, one brother Herschel Hynes and wife Samantha of Clay City and one sister Andrea Blevins and husband Joseph of Winchester. He was preceded in death by his father Herschel Haynes. Funeral services were held Friday, April 28, 2017 at the Grayson Funeral Home in Clay City with Pastor Jeff Deel officiating. Burial followed in the Donnie G. Randall Veteran Memorial Cemetery. Pallbearers were Joseph Blevins, John Adams, Jeff Deel, Bryon Adkins, Brian Blevins and David Shewmaker. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Christine Hayes, 69, of Cincinnati, OH died Sunday, April 23, 2017. She was a homemaker. She is survived by her partner of 30 years William Nelson Posf, three sons Robert Radeke of Ohio, James Radeke of Ohio, Michael Radeke of Ohio, one daughter Theresa Heaton of Ohio, thirteen grandchildren and twenty two great grandchildren and one brother Raymond Reed. She was preceded in death by her parents Earl Hayes and Martha Short.

Graveside services were held Saturday, April 29, 2017 at the Kennon Cemetery. Grayson Funeral Home in Clay City was in charge of services.

Mildred Neal Adams, 87, widow of Harry Russell Adams, died Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center, Lexington. She was born May 26, 1929 to the late Howard and Nanny Drake Neal.

Survivors include, daughters, Sherry Lynn and husband, Harold Borden, Clay City and Debra Elaine and husband, Ted Malone, Spout Springs; brothers, George E. Neal, Joe Neal, and Clell Neal; sister, Mary Snowden; grandsons, Steven Lutes and Glen Borden; and three great-grandchildren.

Services were held Monday, May 1, 11:00AM Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Rev. James Combs and Ray Watson. Burial was in Stanton Cemetery.

David Wayne Hackworth, 58, of Waco died Sunday, April 30, 2017 at the Baptist Health Hospital in Richmond. He was a beloved son, husband, father and grandfather. He was born June 13, 1958 in Richmond he was a retired Emergency Maintenance Tech. at Eastern Kentucky University.

He is survived by his mother Bonita Cain and step-father Paul Cain of Waco, his wife Merinda Hackworth of Waco, son Timothy Hackworth and wife Mary of Paint Lick, KY, step-son Bruce Beagle of Waco, three step-daughters Sandra True and husband Bruce of Winchester, Rita Strange and husband Edgar of Winchester, Dana Banta and husband Kevin of Winchester, seventeen grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren, three brothers Anthony Hackworth of Quitman, AK, Greg Hackworth and wife Audrey of Irvine, Tobey Ballinger and wife Melissa of Jeffersonville, one uncle Cecil Richardson and wife Annabell of Richmond and one aunt Theda White of Richmond. He was preceded in death by his father Robert Hackworth and a son David Hackworth.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at the Grayson Funeral Home in Clay City with Bro Edgar Strange and Bro. Greg Hackworth officiating. Burial followed in the Powell’s Valley Cemetery. Pallbearers were grandson’s Honorary Pallbearers were Park Tevis, Curtis Tate, Neil Winkler, Byron Perkins, Ronnie Alexander and his C.B. Friends. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.