Kennon Cemetery Donations

The cemetery is in desperate need of donations for the upkeep of the plots. If not enough money is donated, everyone will have to mow their own plots. Donations can be made at Whitaker Bank or mailed to P.O. Box 912, Clay City. Please help keep the cemetery in good shape this season.

PCHS Class of 1967 50th Reunion

The PCHS Class of 1967 will be having their 50th reunion on Sat., June 3 at the Clay City AmVets building from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. All teachers are welcome to attend as well. Invitations will be mailed out and you are asked to RSVP. Those that we were unable to contact are Brenda Brewer, Kinley McIntosh, Walter Powell, Ron Poynter, Jewell Watkins, Kenneth Wireman and Sheldon Knowles. We will be giving door prizes away as well. If you have any questions, contact Phyllis at 606-663-2486 or 859-595-3180.

The 17th Annual Curtis/Hall, Woosley/McIntosh, Powell/Puckett Reunion

The 17th Annual Curtis/Hall, Woosley/McIntosh, Powell/Puckett and friends for the descendants of Andrew J. and Gippie Hall Curtis, George W. and Cinthia C. Woosley McIntosh and James and Ida Powell Puckett Reunion will be held Sunday, May 28, 2017 at the AmVets building, Clay City, Ky. For information contact Raymond A. Puckett, (702)474-0428, EMAIL: apuck22@cox.net or Henry Andrews, (606)663-2062 or Alma Lee, (606)663-2708. Y’all come, doors open at 9 a.m. and lunch will be at 1 p.m.

Powell County Health Department Food Handlers Class

The following is a list of upcoming food handlers classes: Thurs. May 18, Thurs. June 15, Thurs. July 27. Classes are at 1:30 p.m. and will take place at the Extension Office.

Powell County Public Library

Scheduled Events

Powell County Public Library regularly scheduled programs: Book Babies & Toddler Tales every Monday 10:30 a.m.-11:15 a.m. Teen Tuesdays – May 2 and May 16 Teen Anime Club (The Blue Exorcist) 5 p.m.-7 p.m.; May 9 Teen Game Night 5 p.m.-7 p.m.; May 23 Teen Movie Night Suicide Squad 430p.m.-7p.m.; May 30 Teen Advisory Board 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Story Time (ages 2-5) every Wednesday 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Friends of the Library meeting May 4 at 5:30p.m. Page Turner’s Book Club May 18 at 6:30p.m. Adult Coloring May 25 at 11am – 7pm. Crochet Class May 20 at 12 p.m.-2 p.m. Board of Directors Meeting May 22 at 4 p.m.

Special Events: Teen Volunteer Training May 13 at 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Friends of the Library MOTHERS DAY TEA, three seating choices, 11a.m., 1p.m., and 3p.m. Tea, lemonade and assorted finger foods. Tickets are $5 and are available for purchase at the library or any Friend’s member. All proceeds go toward the Summer Reading Program.

CLOSED SATURDAY MAY 27 AND MONDAY MAY 29 FOR MEMORIAL DAY.

Powell County Small Animal Swap Meet

The Powell County Small Animal Swap Meet will be held the second Saturday of every month (May 13, June 10, July 8, August 12, September 9) from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. at the Powell County Fairgrounds, 600 North Bend Road (off HWY 213), Stanton. Free set up and admission. No yard sale items permitted. For more information contact Roy at 606-947-3698.

Supporting Angels

A faith based support group for those suffering from the loss of a loved one. If you are feeling sad or depressed, having a hard time coping with your loss, or simply need to talk. The Supporting Angels Support Group will be meeting every Monday night, at 5:30 p.m. at Harbor of Light (Old Hood’s Skating Rink). The group will be led by Bro. Jimmy Cole.

Ware Cemetery Donations

We are needing donations for the upkeep of the Ware Cemetery. Contact Ed Marcum or send donations to 1983 Little Hardwick’s Creek Road, Clay City, Ky 40312.

AA Meetings

On Sundays at 7:00 p.m., there will be AA meetings at Calvary Baptist Church, 206 Stokley Loop, Clay City. Everyone is welcome.

Rabies Clinic

On Saturday May 6 there will be a rabies clinic at the following times: 1:00 p.m.-1:30p.m. at West Bend First Church of God, 1:45 p.m.-2:15 p.m. Clay City AMVETS Building, 2:30 p.m.-3 p.m. PCHS bus garage 3:15 p.m.-3:45 p.m. Bowen First Church of God. Rabies shots will be $5 and other vaccines will be available. Times may vary depending on participation.

PC Soil Conservation Lime Spreader

The Powell County Soil Conservation now has a Lime Spreader available for rent. For more information or to schedule an appointment to rent the lime spreader, contact Powell County Soil Conservation office at 201 Main Street, Stanton, or phone 663-2896.

Diabetes Classes

The Powell County Health Department will be offering a free diabetes self-management program in May. Classes will be held on different topics at the Powell County Extension Office at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesdays, May 9th, 16th & 23rd. Samples of healthy foods will be served and cookbooks will be provided at the conclusion of the program. For more information, please contact Stacy Crase at 663-4360.

Nolan Cemetery

Nolan Cemetery is in desparate need of donations for the upkeep. If not enough money is donated, everyone will have to be responsible for mowing their own plots. Donations can be made by mail to Wynona Nolan Blythe, 661 Maple Street, Stanton, Ky 40380.

Powell County Middle School Site Based Decision Making Council Parent Representative Election

The Powell County Middle School will be having an election May 4, 2017 from 5:00 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. in order to select two Parent Representatives to our 2017/2018 SBDM council. Your student should have a nomination ballot by Tuesday 4/18 if they will be attending PCMS during 2017/2018 school year. There will be absentee ballots available Monday, May 1st through Wednesday, May 3rd from 7:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. in the front office at Powell County Middle School for those who will be unable to attend this meeting. Also Thursday May 4th you may vote from 7:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. In order to participate in this election you must be the Parent/Guardian or Step-parent of a student who will be attending PCMS during the 2017/2018 school year. Nomination forms must be returned no later than April 27th. If you are nominated for Parent Representative you must submit to a criminal background check. Thank you for taking this opportunity to be a part of your child’s educational process.

If you have any questions please call PCMS at 606-663-3308 or PCMS-YSC at 606-663-2763.

50th Anniversary at the Natural Bridge Skylift

Natural Bridge Skylift will celebrate their 50th Anniversary Sunday, May 21. The Skylift will be running from 10a.m. until 6p.m., $7.00 all day long. There will be two blow up jump houses for children and Southern Blend Band will begin playing from 1p.m. until 4:30 p.m. at the shelter. Ticket prices will be $7 for everyone (adults, senior, military, children – one way all day). Price is good for Sunday, May 21 only. Come out and enjoy our celebration of 50 years of being open.