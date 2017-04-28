Times Staff Report

Austin Philapy

Powell Valley Millwork recently began construction on a new building at their manufacturing facility located off Lofty Heights Road in Clay City.

“We are eager to have this building completed. Our market share is growing and we need more space to store work-in-process inventory,” said Michael Thornberry, one of the five owners of the company. “The new space will be just shy of 22,000 square feet and is adjoining two existing buildings which will allow us to process our material in a much more organized and efficient way. The addition will bring us to nearly 150,000 square feet under roof.”

A wholesale manufacturer producing mouldings and millwork using the hardwood species Poplar, Powell Valley supplies customers across North America in truckload quantities. Their products include primed interior trim, plantation shutter components, door and window jambs, picture frame mouldings, stretcher bars as well as other miscellaneous millwork items. “The market is very active right now. Folks are cautiously optimistic about the future and our economy,” Thornberry explained. “Demand continues to rise for Poplar mouldings.”

Powell Valley is no stranger to growth. They have steadily added personnel and are now employing more than a hundred people working two shifts at their eighty acre site off the Mountain Parkway.

“Land, buildings, and equipment are all important to a manufacturer. None of those work without the right team. We are fortunate to have a group of talented and motivated professionals that drive this company,” said Thornberry. “We believe we are producing the highest quality Poplar mouldings in the industry. Our entire team is responsible for that success.”

In addition to the new building construction, Powell Valley has also acquired several pieces of equipment in recent months. “Increased volume and new programs require additional capabilities and procedures which means machinery and new technology,” said Thornberry. “We are excited. There are more opportunities in front of us and we have the right components to succeed.”

Powell Valley Millwork is a wholesale manufacturer of quality Poplar products including primed interior trim, plantation shutter components, door and window jambs, picture frame mouldings, stretcher bars and moulder blanks servicing customers by truckload quantities across North America.

The managing partners of the business include: Jim Thornberry, Jimmy Thornberry, Michael Thornberry, Brian Lambert, and Dale Budke. They have been in business together since the early 1990s and are all optimistic about the future of their company operating in the region. The new building is expected to complete by July 2017.