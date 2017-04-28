Irene Benningfield, 76, wife of Bernard Benningfield, died Thursday, April 20, 2017 at her home. She was born November 16, 1940 in Breathitt County to the late Any and Meldora Robertson Fouch.

Survivors include, husband, Bernard Benningfield; sons, Bernard (Lisa) Benningfield Jr., Anthony Matt (Becky) Benningfield, and B.J. Benningfiel; daughters, Kay (Doug) Shepherd, Becky (James) Benningfield, and Mary Jo (Eric) Wolf; bother, Ernest Fouch; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Robert Fouch, Reed Fouch, Isaac Fouch Jr., and Henry Fouch; and sisters, Ada Be Marcum and Alma Martin.

Services held April 23 Davis and Davis Funeral Home, Stanton by Rev. Dwain Meadows. Burial was in Fouch Family Cemetery with Darrhyl Combs, Rondell Clemmons, Dan Ross “Cowboy”, Mike Coy Helton, Shawn Miller, and Mike Curtis. Honorary pallbearers serving, Jack Humphries, CB Martin, Steve Robinson, Tony Benningfield, Mark Hawkins, Mike Helton, Pete Samaan, Tim Benningfield, Jeff Townsend, Dr. Charles Noss, Gale Means, Carlos Rogers, and AmVets Post 67. Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. www.ddfh.net

Gregory Victor Muncie, 63, died Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at St. Joseph Hospital in Mt. Sterling. He was born June 1, 1953 in Powell County to the late Robert and Etha Willoughby Muncie. He was retired Powell County Deputy Jailer.

Survivors include, Travis and wife, Lisa Muncie, Jeffersonville, Jackson Muncie, Brian Muncie, and Jamie Roberts, all of Powell County; daughter, Anessa and husband, Brandon Sizemore, Mt. Sterling; sisters, Lisa Mathews, Phyllis Finney, Jenny Patrick, and Darnell Mize; grandchildren, Nashua Sizemore, Noraligh Sizemore, Liliana Sizemore, Mallory Fielder, Aaron Muncie, Tyler Muncie, and Brayden Muncie. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Billy Ray Muncie, and Roy Lee Muncie; and sister, Laverne Bowen.

Services was held April 21 at Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Rev. Harold Kelly. Burial was in Powells Valley Cemetery with Lewis Campbell, Billy Joe Davis, Aaron Muncie, Tyler Muncie, Doug FInney, Jack Agee, Derek Finney, and Matt Finney serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers serving, Rog Matthews and Terry Caudill. Davis and Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Carrie Fraley, 89 of Lexington died Friday, April 21, 2017 at the Saint Joseph Hospital in Lexington. She was a housewife.

She is survived by her husband of 69 years Andrew Fraley of Lexington, one son Andrew Dale Fraley of Lexington, one daughter Andrea Fraley Reed and her husband Jack of Lexington, two grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Lonnie and Ethel Eubanks, a son Brian Fraley, two brothers Samuel and Charles Eubanks and a sister Elizabeth May. Graveside services were held Monday, April 24, 2017 at the Winchester Cemetery with Bro. Joey Price officiating. Grayson Funeral Home in Clay City was in charge of services.

Edward Stump, 74, of West Lone Oak Road, Clay City, Kentucky died at Baptist Health Lexington on Friday, April 21, 2017. Born in Thacker, West Virginia he was the son of the late Western Stump and the late Alice Coleman Stump. Edward Stump was a retired coal miner and a member of the National Rifle Association.

In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his brother, Vernon Stump and by his sister, Marie Casey. He is survived by his wife, Ruth Allen Stump and three daughters, Rosemary (Mark) Preston, Tabby (Ray) Shelton and Jami (Mark) Prater all of Clay City; three brothers, Robert (Pauline) Stump of Stone, Allen Gene (Loretta Kay) Stump of Wilmington and Jimmy (Lajuanna) Stump of Frenchburg; 11 grandchildren, James Donald (Emily) Shelton, Kayla Banks, Kassi Rai Shelton, Caden Shelton, Jaylan Shelton, Michael Preston, Travis Preston, Brianna (Jonathon) Covey, Courtland Prater, Cashlin Prater and Casepian Prater and four great grandchildren: Makenzie Shelton, Reagan Shelton, Brady Banks and Jerus Banks.

Funeral services officiated by Bro. Dan Bush, Kenny Strange and Kayla Banks was held Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at Hearne Funeral Home, Inc., Stanton, KY. Honorary pallbearers are Dan Bush, Kenny Strange, Robert Flynn, Darrell Randall, Rick Poe and Junior Fraley. Entombment was in Southern Cross Cemetery, West Lone Oak Road, Clay City, KY at a later date.