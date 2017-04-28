Operation Hands of Love Food Bank & Harbor of Light Worship Center

Operation Hands of Love Food Bank and Harbor Light Worship Center is here to help low income families and families that are needing food assistance. We are here to help you all. Please call anytime at 606-947-0566. Like us on Facebook at Operation Hands of Love Food Bank, Harbor Light Worship Center Ministries or visit us on the web at www.hlwcm.org.

Bible Study at Furnace Church of Christ

Interested in learning about the Bible? The Furnace Church of Christ invites you to come learn with us Sunday afternoons at 2:30 p.m. Need a ride? Give us a call at 606-723-8733. The Furnace Church of Christ is located 8 miles from Stanton and 12 miles from Irvine.

Prayer Line

If you are in need of prayer or need to leave a prayer request, call (606) 663-6172 or (606) 663-6385.

Hatcher’s Creek

Church of God

Hatcher’s Creek Church of God is having church on Thursday night at 6 p.m. with Bro. Max Molihan. Everyone is welcome to come and join a night of worship and fellowship. See the Church Directory on B3 for other service times.

Crystal Church of Christ Gospel Meeting

The Crystal Church of Christ (100 Beattyville Rd., Ravenna) will be holding a gospel meeting from April 30 – May 5. Bro. Jay Dixon will be speaking. Sunday Bible Study is at 10:00 a.m with Worship Service at 11:00 a.m. Sunday evening service is at 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday services will be at 7:00 p.m. Everyone is invited.