Megan Parker

Colunmist

I always knew this day would come, but I never really had a plan as to how I would handle the hard part – saying goodbye.

As you’ve gathered, I will be leaving The Clay City Times. In fact, by the time you read this article, my last day as Editor will have already come and gone.

Working for this newspaper has allowed me to become a part of your community, and whether many of you know it or not, I have been a working part of this newspaper for the past ten years.

I started out simply designing ads for local businesses. From there, I’ve handled your subscriptions, classifieds, billing, answered many a phone call and many a question. And for the past year, I’ve had the opportunity to follow in the foot steps of some of the best Editors in this newspapers long held history.

Some weeks it was rough going; I won’t sugar coat it. It’s a tough job for someone who doesn’t enjoy confrontation or hurting someone’s feelings. There’s been many times I’ve hung up the phone after being talked down to and cried. Cried because telling the truth was my job, cried along with someone who had recently lost a loved one, or cried with laughter.

But saying goodbye has to be the hardest thing so far. This community will always hold a special place in my heart.

This newspaper has become a part of me, and in turn I’ve given a part of myself back. I want only the best for the CCT, and I hope in the end it outlasts them all and will always stay true to its purpose, to “serve the people of Powell County”.

Thank you to everyone who helped me out and encouraged me these past ten years. I will always be thankful for each of you.

I only ask one thing of you, and that is to embrace whoever fills my position as you have embraced me. They will need your help from time to time, and if I’ve learned anything from working within your community, each of you are always willing to give a helping hand.

God bless you all, and I’ll see you down the road.

You can always keep up with my crazy life at:

thejoyofmysimplelife.blogspot.com