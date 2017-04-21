By MEGAN PARKER

Times Editor

Monroe Jones with the Powell County Board of Education came before the Stanton City Council last Thursday evening concerning the lights that surround the baseball fields at Stanton City Park, which the board of education lease from the city.

“We’ve got a beautiful relationship with the city and the school district, and we’ve used that field for many years,” Monroe Jones.

The poles and lights are close, or not more than 45 years old and are getting outdated. A survey was conducted by the school board in September 2016 to check the lighting. Current light levels were 10.3 feet-candle (one foot-candle is equal to one lumen per square foot or approximately 10.764 lux.) on the infield, 11.3 ft-c on the outfield. According to KHSA, lighting standards are 50 ft-c for infield and 30 ft-c for the outfield.

“As you know, we provide a lot of tournaments that bring a lot of people to the community,” Jones told council members. “Hopefully that helps everyone involved and we want to continue to do that, but we don’t want someone to pull our regional tournament baseball because of the lighting.”

To have state of the art light poles and lighting replaced it would be an estimated $166,771. Jones told the council that it was expensive but they would be “well worth it and save a lot of electricity in the long run”.

No action was taken.

Council members also made appointments to various boards during Thursday nights meeting. Annie Kinser and Ethan Moore were appointed to the Stanton Tourism Board; Amber Caudill was appointed to the Stanton Housing Authority Board; and Ed Drake was appointed to the Stanton Board of Adjustments.

Council members also approved the hire of a new parks/water and sewer employee. The city ran an advertisement in The Times and had three individuals apply and interview for the position. The council approved the hire of Trent Faulkner.

The second reading of Ordinance 17-004 was approved as well. This ordinance is for a 1% increase in water and sewer rates for 2018-2019.

City Attorney Scott Graham, along with Stanton Police Chief Arthur Lacy and Mayor Dale Allen have come up with a resolution to set up a City of Stanton Accommodation Program for officers.

A policy would need to be put in place to start the program. It would set up the accommodation board, which would consist of the police chief, Mayor and a council member. This program would provide a number of awards that can be awarded based on extra training they receive or performances they do within the community. A nomination committee would be in place, as well as forms available for community members to pick up and make a submission or recommendation. The resolution passed.

Other items discussed during the meeting:

• Reviewed draft Budget FY 17-18

• Spring Cleanup will be held off until May of this year. A date has yet to be determined

• Approved Resolution NO. 17-005 Accepting the Agreement for Reallocating Funds for the new Sewer Project

• Approved Municipal Aid Agreement

• Approved Resolution No. 17-006 Adopting and Approving the Execution of the Municipal Aid Co-Op Program Contract

• Approved Resolution No. 17-007 Approving the Updated County Hazard Mitigation Plan

• Approved first reading of the ordiance which will change the insurance probation period from six months to 90 days