As the Lady Pirates have put things like Spring Beak and Prom behind them, the schedule gets a lot tougher. The rocky start for the young team, which includes spotty hitting, hopefully will turn around as the season heats up.

But last week’s action saw the team drop two games, but still playing hard and looking for a break or two. Powell fell to Estill, 10-0 and dropped a heart breaker to Breathitt County, 5-4 in eight innings.

Powell traveled to Irvine last Tuesday to play Estill. Both teams are down a little this year, but the Lady Engineers still have a good pitcher and lively bats. Powell opened the game with Erika Howard drilling an 0-2 pitch down the left field line for a stand up double. However, the Lady Pirates could not capitalize on it.

Powell’s defense held for the first inning to one run. The Lady Engineers pushed five more runs across in the second to make it a 6-0 lead. Estill scored once more in the fourth and three more in the fifth to mercy rule Powell, 10-0. Errors and cold bats hampered Powell’s efforts.

The one bright spot for Powell was a 3-for-3 performance by Howard. Otherwise the Lady Pirates were held to just four hits. Lexie Brewer picked up the only other hit, a bloop single into left field.

Last Wednesday the Lady Pirates traveled to Jackson to play Breathitt County. The Lady Kats do to start anyone who is a junior or older and Powell looked to take advantage of their youth. Early on it seemed it may work.

The Lady Kats pitching started very slowly, giving up two hits and hitting three Powell batters. The result was an early 3-0 lead in the first inning. The score stayed that way and it seemed Powell went into cruise control, at least until the top of the fourth. Erika Howard, who has been one of the better hitters this season, took an 0-2 pitch over the left field fence. Powell held what seemed to be a comfortable 4-0 lead.

But comfort is not a luxury softball teams can afford.

Despite a slow start the young Lady Kats began to hit the ball and hit it well. They scored twice in the fifth and twice more in their half of the sixth. With the score tied at 4-4, the pressure seemed to shift to Powell’s attempts to hang on for a win.

With to outs in the top of the seventh and Olivia Nickell standing at second, Lexie Brewer hit a hard ground ball to the shortstop, who booted the ball. Powell Coach David Faulkner took a gamble and sent Nickell to the plate. But the shortstop regrouped and threw Nickell out at the plate.

Powell held Breathitt in the bottom of the seventh, but could not get anyone on base in the eighth. Breathitt started their half of the eighth with two singles and a strikeout. The Lady Kats then picked up a single to left to score the winning run. Breathitt came-from-behind for he 5-4 win.

Powell was held to four hits again with Howard picking up two of them. Nickel and Chloe Billings each had a hit as well. Breathitt had 13 hits in the game.

With the losses Powell fell to 2-7 on the season, 1-1 in district play. Powell was scheduled to play Nicholas County this past Monday at home and then travel to Lee County on Tuesday. This weekend Powell will host the Powell County Invitational Tournament on Friday and Saturday. Clark County, Rowan County and Breathitt County are all scheduled to play in the round-robin tournament.

Powell will return for another home game next Monday against Lee County and Montgomery County on Tuesday.