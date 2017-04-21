Matthew Watts

Clay City Elementary

Matthew Watts, a 2nd grade student at Clay City Elementary, is our student of the week. Matthew is a great friend to his classmates and works hard at school every day. His favorite part of school is computer lab because he gets to play all of the cool math games; he really likes math and says that he’s really good at it! During his free time he enjoys playing on his tablet and creating new features on his portal.

Nathan Caddell

Bowen Elementary

Nathan Caddell is Bowen Elementary School’s student of the week. Nathan is always including others in group work and shares his enthusiasm for learning with his classmates. He always brings a smile and positive outlook. BES is proud of Nathan!