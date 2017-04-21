Roger K. Griggs, 75, died Monday, April 10, 2017. He was born July 29, 1941 in Springfield, Vermont. He was a retired truck driver for the city of Springfield public works department.

Survivors include, Eric and wife, Karla Griggs, Stanton; grandchildren, Jillian, Dylan, and Ryan Griggs, and their mother, Jennifer Hood; granddaughter, Kloey Fair; longtime special friends, Lois Smith and Nancy. He was preceded in death by his son, Allen Griggs.

Services were held Thursday, April 13, by Anthony Molihan Davis & Davis Funeral Home, Stanton. In lieu of flowers contributions suggested to Hospice East, 407 Shoppers Drive, Winchester, KY 40391. Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Ethel Clustina Combs Lane, 74, widow of Arvin lane Jr., died Sunday, April 9, 2017 at her home. She was born March 7, 1943 in Knott County to the late John and Armanda Ritchie Combs.

Survivors include, sons, Arvin and wife, Beverly White, West Union, Ohio and Joey and wife, Judy Hensley, Lexington; daughter, Gina Annand Semones, Lexington; brother, Fred Combs; sisters, Girthon Adams and Norma Ritchie; 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter, Norma Jean Sloan, and sister, Roxie Burge.

Services were held Wednesday, April 12, at Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Bro. Tommy Allen. Burial was in Kennon Cemetery, Clay City with Joey Hensley, Arvin White, Joey Lee Hensley, Brandon Wilson, Larry Adams, and Randall Stamper. Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. www.ddfh.net

David Wade Pitts, 50, husband of Tanya Curtis Pitts, died Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at his home. He was born August 18, 1966 in Campton, Kentucky to the late Harlan and Alene Helton Pitts. He was a former Powell County deputy sheriff.

Survivors include, wife, Tanya Pitts; son, Dylan Pitts; step-sons, Justin wright and Cody Wright; step-daughter, Tori and husband, Tanner Stapleton; brother, Danny and wife, Shirley Pitts; sisters, Patty and husband, Walter Anderson, Linda Pitts, and Brenda and husband, Richard Yarber; brother-in-law, Toby Royse; grandchildren, Jaxyn Wright, Heidi Wright, and Zander Stapleton; special friends, Tigger and Karma; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Terry Pitts.

Services were held Saturday, April 15, at Davis & Davis Funeral Home, Stanton by Bro. Johnny Hurt. Burial was in Pitts Family Cemetery with Donald Flinchum, Kevin Neal, Toby Royse, Tanner Stapleton, Cody Wright, and Trevor Bloom serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers serving, Dylan Pitts, Danny Pitts, Walter Anderson, Justin Wright, Todd Pitts, Euell Sumner, Richard Yarber, Randy Ledford, Danny Rogers, Robert Matthews, David Matthews, and CD Jones. Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. www.ddfh.net

Charles Preece, 70, of Clay City died Tuesday, April 11, 2017 at his residence. He was a coal miner and was of the Baptist faith.

He is survived by his wife Vivian Preece of Clay City, four sons Charles Preece Jr. and his wife Janice of Clay City, Joseph Preece of Clay City, James Preece of Clay City, Michael Preece of Clay City, four daughters Melinda Hatfield of Mt. Vernon, ILL, Omagail Tucker of Spartanburg, S.C., Crystal Owens and husband Scott of Spartanburg, S.C., Angela Thacker and husband James of Ransom, KY, four brothers Mack Preece, Eugene Preece, Tommy Dean Preece, Homer Ray Preece, six sisters Becky Frances, Penny Price, Lily Preece, Flora Chaffins, Elva Fouch, Wanda Varney, eight grandchildren, and five great grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Monty and Vicie Preece, a brother Monty Preece Jr., and a sister Betty Dingess.

Funeral services were held Friday, April 14, 2017 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Eugene Preece officiating. Grayson Funeral Home in charge of services.

Dewey Samuel Randall, 84, husband of Eva Juanita Rogers Randall, died Monday, April 10, 2017 at his home. He was born February 28, 1933 in Stanton, Kentucky to the late Ellis “Dick” and Pearl Hatton Randall. He was a retired Clark Energy Cooperative employee.

Survivors include, wife, Eva Juanita Randall; sons, David and wife, Donna Kaye Randall, Danville and Darrell and wife, Christine Randall, Clay City; daughter, Donna and husband, Mike Gabbard, Stanton; brothers, Doug Randall, H.D. Randall, and Woodford Randall; sisters, Betty Rogers, Cindy Morton, and Linda Randall; grandchildren, Tonya Martin, Shama Burger, Sarah Randall, Janet Pasley, and Matthew Gabbard; and 9 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Artha Tharpe, and grandson, Anthony Gabbard.

Services were held Friday, April 14, at Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Rev. Henry Johnson. Burial was in Friend Cemetery with Sherman Charles, Clay Campbell, Matthew Gabbard, Steven Gabbard, Brandon Hughes, Chris Larrison, Johnathon Burger, John Nolan, Willie Nolan, and David Wasson serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers serving, Marion Brewer, Glen and Alma Nolan, Lonnie Sparks, Kenny Wasson, Darrell Wasson, Ricky Wasson, and co-workers at Clark Energy. Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. www.ddfh.net

Janet Elizabeth Small, 80, of Snow Creek Road, Clay City, Kentucky died at her residence on Saturday, April 15, 2017. Born in Rochester, New York she was the daughter of the late William Arthur Cotton and the late Mabel Alice Peck Cotton. She was a graduate of Geneseo College in Geneseo, New York, a homemaker and a member of Stanton Christian Church. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her husband, Fenwick Richard Small and one daughter, Kim Ducharme.

Janet Small is survived by two daughters, Lisa Maeder and her husband Carl of Clay City and Sherry Small-Griffith and her husband Gregg of Lexington; one sister, Marjorie Ruth Olney of Pittsford, NY; nine grandchildren: Darrel Sonday, Scott (Layne) Small, Jennifer (David) Hancock, Brittany (Ben) Green, James Griffith, Nicholas Griffith, Tabatha (Mike) DeJesus, Sarah Ducharme and Brooke Ducharme and ten great grandchildren: Connor, Kayleigh, Rachel, Leah, Matthew, Clara, Ruby, Grace, Katherine and Arya.

Memorial services officiated by Pastor Chris Moon will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, April 22, 2017 at Stanton Christian Church, 100 West Church Street, Stanton, KY. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.