By JOSIE WATSON

Times Staffwriter

The Powell County Relay for Life held their kickoff event on Tues., April 4.

The theme for this year is “Lights, Camera, Take Action” and will be movie oriented. Each tent at this years event will be centered around a different movie.

The statistics for last year show just how much of an impact Relay for Life has on our community. In 2016, the Powell County Relay for Life served 34 Powell County residents with 499 unique services. Ten patients and four caregivers were able to stay a total of 386 nights at the Hope Lodge, saving them an overall total of around $40,400.

Four patients received wigs, three patients received various non-wig head coverings, and one patient was able to attend the Look Good Feel Better workshop which helps women deal with the physical side effects of cancer.

One patient was supplied with a Personal Health Manager and eight resource referrals were given to help patients going through treatment using the Cancer Resource Connection database.

The Powell County Relay for Life is urging teams to join. Teams can be made up of friends, family members, and/or colleagues and can be registered at www.relay.acsevents.org.

Vendors are also going to be allowed at the 2017 Relay for Life. The deadline for vendor registration is July 30.

On June 24 at 8:00 a.m., The Jailbreak 5K Run/Walk will be held outside of the Powell County Courthouse. The registration fee is $25 (students are $20 and children under 12 are $15). All proceeds from this event will go to benefit the Powell County Relay for Life.

The annual Paint the Town Purple event will be taking place Sept. 14 – Oct. 14 this year as well.

The Relay itself will be taking place on Sat., Oct. 14 from 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. at the Stanton City Park.

If you would like more information or would like to join a team, you can call Amy Knox at 606-481-0452. You can also visit their Facebook page, “Relay For Life of Powell County, Ky” for more up to date information on upcoming events.