County Middle School Renovation Project:

• Pay Application $11 in the amount of $216,879.57 for the PCMS Renovation Project from Branscum as approved by Sherman Carter Barnhart Architects

• Purchase order from Steel Trailer, Inc. for the March 2017 construction portion of the renovation project as approved by Sherman Carter Barnhart Architects in the amount of $7,050.00

• Purchase order from Ken API Supply/FBM for March 2017 construction portion of the renovation project as approved by Sherman Carter Barnhart Architects in the amount of $5.228.80

• Purchase order from Rexel USA for March 2017 construction portion of the renovation project as approved by Sherman Carter Barnhart Architects in the amount of $730.39

• To pay Sherman Carter Barnhart for professional services for the month of March 2017 in the amount of $7,007.85

Dwaine Meadows with Whitaker Bank presented the board members with a bank bid. All board members were in agreement to accept the bid with Whitaker Bank for services beginning July 1, 2017 through June 30, 2019.

Virginia Carpenter, with the Powell County Gifted and Talented program gave a presentation to the board discussing how children are selected to be a part of the program and the type of activities they participate in as well.

All 3rd graders within the school district will be tested in language arts, math, science and social studies using the Williams Creativity/Assessment. To be accepted for G&T students must score 96% in the 9th stanine area.

A letter and a brochure will go home with all third graders in the district letting parents know they will be tested and explaining how the program works.

Currently there are 203 children who participate in the Powell County Gifted and Talented Program, 42 from the elementary schools, 71 students from the Powell County Middle School, and 90 high school students.

Carpenter, a retired teacher who works part-time heading the Gifted and Talented Program was recently 1 of 6 who were selected to sit on the Gifted and Talented State Advisory Board.

During the March board meeting, board member John Brewer, along with board attorney Donna Hale, presented a new school board district map for Powell County (pursuant to KRS 116.200(b)).

Only one change was made to the map shown at the March meeting, which was to remove the names of the board members from the district for future use. All board members agreed and the motion passed to accept and approvee the new board district map for the Powell County School District.

Monroe Jones gave the board an update on the district athletics programs. Every two years a student survey is conducted to let the district know what type of sporting activities the students would be interested in participating in.

“I’m very proud of our student athletes with all the time they spend on the fields and in the gymnasiums and they are still keeping up with their academics,” Jones told the board as he discussed the student athletes and their GPA (grade point averages).

Jones pointed out that the board needs to look into an area for practice fields (soccer, football, etc.) and discussed some items for future programs.

Other items discussed during the meeting were:

• Approved Student Accident Insurance with Bob Roberts Insurance effective July 1, 2017 in the amount of $53,687.40

• Board approved insurance coverage for General Liability, Fleet, Property adn Workers Compensation with Curneal & Hignite July 1, 2017 through June 30, 2018 in the amount of $207, 505.00

• Approved for the Powell County X-Treme Team to have a 5K event on Saturday, May 27, 2017 to raise money for a future trip to an NBA game during the 2017-2018 school year

• Board members approved the second reading of updated KSBA Policy 01.421, as well as approved the District Technology Plan for the 2017-2018 school year

• Board approved an overnight trip for the PCHS FBLA to attend state competition on April 17-19, 2017 in Louisville, Kentucky and an out of state trip for Clay City Elementary 5th grade to travel to Kings Island for their annual end of year trip on May 18

Superintendent Michael Tate told board members and those present what a huge success the 2017 Reading Celebration turned out to be, as well as thank Mrs. Stidham and all of those who helped to make the celebration possible.

Board members will again be working on the tenative 2017-2018 budget Monday, April 17 at 7 p.m. at the board office located on Breckinridge Street in Stanton. If anyone has any questions concerning the budget they can contact the board office. During the tenative budget meeting they will also be discussing staffing allocations.

Tate told the board that they run the numbers again and Bowen Elementary will be allocated 8.2 teachers and Title 1 adds 1.8 teachers for a total of 10 teachers.

The tenative budget must be submitted by May 1.

The last day of school has also been scheduled for Wednesday, May 17.