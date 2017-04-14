James L. “Dick” Adams, age 87, husband of Iva Mae Adams of Hardwicks Creek Road, Clay City, KY died April 3, 2017 at Clark Regional Medical Center, Winchester, KY.

Born in Powell County, KY he was the son of the late Charlie and Betty Crowe Adams. He was a factory employee of Southern States for 25 years and Kentucky Fertilize for 15 years. Dick was a proud and faithful member of Vaughns Mill First Church of God.

In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by four brothers, Roy Adams, Cecil Adams, Otto Adams and Thair Adams and by one sister, Thelma Davis. He is survived by his wife, Iva Mae Shockley Adams; two sons, James L. (Cindy) Adams of Wilmington, NC and Charles Thomas (Joanna) Adams of New Carlisle, OH; four grandchildren, Brandon Adams, Ashley Adams, Seth Adams and Jordan Adams; five great grandchildren, Levi Adams, Olivia Adams, Annelin Adams, Chance Adams and Elaina Adams and by one step great grandchild, Noah Osborne.

Funeral services officiated by Rev. Larry Mullins and Rev. Teddy Linkous were held Thursday, April 6, 2017 at Hearne Funeral Home, Stanton, KY. Burial was in Kennon Cemetery with Brandon Adams, Seth Adams, Jordan Adams, Alan Adams, Billy Adams, Russell Adams, Keith Conkwright and Mitchell Haggard serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Dwight Smith, John Brewer, Linville Willoughby, Paul Shepherd, Ed Marcum, Paul Farmer and Raymond Baker. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc. www.hearnefuneralhome.com

Mazel Combs, 78, of Clay City died Wednesday, April 5, 2017 at the Northpoint Lexington Health Care Center. She was born January 5, 1939 to Simeon and Caroline Young. She was a homemaker and a member of the Bowen Full Gospel Pentecostal Church of God.

She is survived by one son Isaac Combs JR, seven daughters Katherine Gadson and husband Richard, Betty Martin and husband Gary, Helen Melborn and husband Bryan, Judy Balsley and husband Tracy, Ada Marie Combs, Mildred Watkins and husband David, Bernice Zehnder and husband Tony, sixteen grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, four brothers Robert Young, Sim Young and wife Gail, Paul Young and wife Patty, Lowell Young and wife Mabel, three sisters Hazel Howard, Dorothy Hardin and Lillie Shepard and husband Raleigh. She was preceded in death by her parents Simeon and Caroline (Harvey) Young, husband Isaac Combs, three brothers Homer Young, Willie Young, Pearl Young, three sisters Bessie Young, Helen Faye MacIntosh and Arizona Noble. Funeral services were held Saturday, April 8, 2017 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City with Bro. Sammy Faulkner officiating. Burial followed in the Howard Cemetery in Breathitt County. Pallbearers were Donnie McClure, Anthony Gadson, Ryan Faulkner, Douglas Miller, Kenneth Hickey and Christopher Hickey Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Bobby Wayne Sloane, 58, died Friday, April 2017 in London, Kentucky. He was the son of the late Johnny Brooks and Lillian Jones. He was a construction backhoe operator and was of the Baptist faith.

He is survived by seven siblings: Phillip Jones (Claudia Butler) of London, Gene Jones (Audrey) and Penny Brooks (Shane), both of Mt. Sterling, Johnny Brooks (Julie), Megan Parker (Tim) and Michelle Brooks, all of Irvine, and Brenda Sloane of Covington; one granddaughter, Makala Ferguson, of Richmond; his step-mother, Betty Brooks of Irvine; his long-time companion, Joetta Woolery and her children, Joseph and Kimberly Woolery, all of Winchester, plus a host of nieces and nephews and other friends and relatives to mourn his passing.

In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his daughter, Heather Lynn Ferguson. Funeral services were conducted Sunday, April 9 at Bowling Funeral Home Chapel, London, Kentucky, with Reverend Charlie Hollin officiation.

Ronnie VanCleve, 63, of Mt. Sterling died Monday, April 3, 2017 at the Clark Regional Medical Center in Winchester. He was a member of the Mt. Sterling First Church of God and a musician.

He is survived by his mother Ruby VanCleve of Lexington, one daughter Lynnie Barnett and her husband Shade of Clay City, 6 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, two brothers Robert VanCleve and wife Terri of Stanton, Tim VanCleve and wife Tammy of Lexington, two sisters Sereda Saylor and husband Mike of Clay City and Sue VanCleve of Lexington. He was preceded in death by his father Robert VanCleve and a grandson Dalton Barnett.

Funeral services were held Thursday, April 6, 2017 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City with Bro. Tim VanCleve officiating. Burial followed in the West Cemetery. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Russell Clay Ware, age 84, widower of Mary Lois Flinchum Ware of Hidden Valley Road, Clay City, KY died Tuesday, April 4, 2017 at his residence. Born in Mt. Sterling, KY, he was the son of the late Boone C. Ware and Ruth Bunner Ware and his late stepmother, Emma Dee Ware. Russell Clay Ware was a US Army veteran, a retired welder with the Lexington Bluegrass Army Depot and he was a faithful member of West Bend First Church of God.

He is survived by one son, Ricky (Dianna) Ware of Winchester; two daughters, Teresa F. Ware of Clay City and Linda (Jimmy) Bentley of Cherokee, AL; one sister, Thelma Louise Ham of Kettering, OH; one sister-in-law, Shirley Morguson of Winchester; five grandchildren, Rebecca Lucas, Shane Ware, Surbrina Bentley, Chasity Ware and Crystal Meadows along with five great grandchildren.

Visitation begins at 6:00 P.M. Thursday at Hearne Funeral Home, 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Funeral services officiated by Bro. James Harold Combs and Bro. Ray Watson will be held at 2:00 P.M. Friday, April 7, 2017 at West Bend First Church of God, 8861 Winchester Road, Clay City, KY. Visitation begins at the church at 11:00 A.M. until time of funeral.

Burial with military honors will be in West Bend Cemetery with Shane Ware, Robbie Richardson, Joe Bentley, Sheldon Meadows, Johnny Pergram and Jackie Oakley serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Ryan King, members of West Bend First Church of God, Joe and Roberta Edwards, Johnny Edwards and Hospice East. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc. www.hearnefuneralhome.com