Kennon Cemetery Donations

The cemetery is in desperate need of donations for the upkeep of the plots. If not enough money is donated, everyone will have to mow their own plots. Donations can be made at Whitaker Bank or mailed to P.O. Box 912, Clay City. Please help keep the cemetery in good shape this season.

PCHS Class of 1967 50th Reunion

The PCHS Class of 1967 will be having their 50th reunion on Sat., June 3 at the Clay City AmVets building from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. All teachers are welcome to attend as well. Invitations will be mailed out and you are asked to RSVP. More information to come.

Retired Teachers Meeting

The Powell County Retired Teachers will meet Fri., April 14 at noon at Natural Bridge State Park Lodge. Guest speaker will be Steve Gillespie and he will be speaking on legislative issues.

Community Health Fair

Community Health Fair will be held on Thursday, April 13th from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the Powell County High School Cafeteria. If you would like to reserve a booth please call (606) 663-3515.

Kiwanis Easter Egg Hunt

Powell County Kiwanis Annual Easter Egg Hunt will be Saturday, April 15th at 1:00 PM at the Stanton City Park. Come early and meet the Easter Bunny! For More Information Contact Powell County Kiwanis President, Jerrod Childers 606-663-2283.

AmVets Annual Easter Egg Hunt

Come on out Saturday, April 15 for our Bake Sale and cookout starting at 10 a.m. Meet the Easter Bunny and your kids can enjoy the egg hunt, starting at noon, with over 3,000 eggs. Will you be lucky enough to find the prize egg? Sponsored by the Ladies Auxiliary.

The 17th Annual Curtis/Hall, Woosley/McIntosh, Powell/Puckett Reunion

The 17th Annual Curtis/Hall, Woosley/McIntosh, Powell/Puckett and friends for the descendants of Andrew J. and Gippie Hall Curtis, George W. and Cinthia C. Woosley McIntosh and James and Ida Powell Puckett Reunion will be held Sunday, May 28, 2017 at the AmVets building, Clay City, Ky. For information contact Raymond A. Puckett, (702)474-0428, EMAIL: apuck22@cox.net or Henry Andrews, (606)663-2062 or Alma Lee, (606)663-2708. Y’all come, doors open at 9 a.m. and lunch will be at 1 p.m.

Community Event?

Call or email your community events to The Times. By phone, 663-5540 or by email at cctimesnews@bellsouth.net

Powell County Public Library

Scheduled Events

The Powell County Public Library regularly scheduled events are: Books Babies & Toddler Tales is held every Monday from 10:30-11:15 a.m.; Story Times (ages 2-5) is held every Wednesday from 11a.m.-12 p.m.; Page Turner’s Adult Book Club meets the third Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. All adults are welcome to join! Teen Tuesday are held every Tuesday from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Remember, all events are free. You can follow us on Facebook (Powell County Public Library, Twitter (@pocolibrary), and Instagram (binxthelibrarycat), or visit us at pcplky.org.

Powell County Small Animal Swap Meet

The Powell County Small Animal Swap Meet will be held the second Saturday of every month (April 8, May 13, June 10, July 8, August 12, September 9) from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. at the Powell County Fairgrounds, 600 North Bend Road (off HWY 213), Stanton. Free set up and admission. No yard sale items permitted. For more information contact Roy at 606-947-3698.

Supporting Angels

A faith based support group for those suffering from the loss of a loved one. If you are feeling sad or depressed, having a hard time coping with your loss, or simply need to talk. The Supporting Angels Support Group will be meeting every Monday night, at 5:30 p.m. at Harbor of Light (Old Hood’s Skating Rink). The group will be led by Bro. Jimmy Cole.

Ware Cemetery Donations

We are needing donations for the upkeep of the Ware Cemetery. Contact Ed Marcum or send donations to 1983 Little Hardwick’s Creek Road, Clay City, Ky 40312.

AA Meetings

On Sundays at 7:00 p.m., there will be AA meetings at Calvary Baptist Church, 206 Stokley Loop, Clay City. Everyone is welcome.

Boonesboro Lioness Club Auction

It is time once again for the Boonesboro Lioness Club Auction! The 28th annual auction will be held Friday April 21, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. in the First Church of God gymnasium. The address is 2500 Colby Rd, Winchester KY.

The Boonesboro Lioness Club members and Hospice East employees have permission to solicit donations for the auction. We appreciate your support and all donations are tax deductible. We provide hospice care to patients in Clark and Powell Counties, and through our Palliative Care Partners program, we serve patients in Montgomery, Clark and Powell Counties. Proceeds from the auction will be used to support the special needs of our patients and their families.

Please contact us at Hospice East, 407 Shoppers Drive Winchester, KY 40391 or call (859) 744-9866 between the hours of 8:00 a.m. through 4:30 p.m. if you have any questions.

Learn to Grow Vegetables

Learn to Grow Vegetables class will be held Saturday, May 6 at the Fayette County Extension Office, 1140 Harry Sykes Way, Lexington. You can stop by anytime between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Attend demonstrations on using your fresh produce, container gardening, soil prepping, planting and maintaining your garden. A FREE Garden Kit containing plants, seeds and vegetable gardening book will be given to those who attend all the while supplies last. Come join us and get your hands dirty!

PC Soil Conservation Lime Spreader

The Powell County Soil Conservation now has a Lime Spreader available for rent. For more information or to schedule an appointment to rent the lime spreader, contact Powell County Soil Conservation office at 201 Main Street, Stanton, or phone 663-2896.