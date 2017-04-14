Revival at Friendship Baptist Church

Friendship Baptist Church will be having Revival April 12-15 at 7p.m. nightly, with Brother Joey Damron bringing the word. There will be special singing nightly. For questions or directions call Pastor Roy Jackson at 606-224-0911. We welcome everyone to come and join us.

Holy Week services

The Powell County Ministerial Association will be hosting their Holy Week services. All services will start at 7:00 p.m. Each night a collection will taken up for the Ministerial Association. The dates are as follows:

April 13 – Grace Fellowship. Speaker: Jonathan Tullos

April 14 – Emmanuel Baptist. Speaker: Doug Turner.

Operation Hands of Love Food Bank & Harbor of Light Worship Center

Operation Hands of Love Food Bank and Harbor Light Worship Center is here to help low income families and families that are needing food assistance. We are here to help you all. Please call anytime at 606-947-0566. Like us on Facebook at Operation Hands of Love Food Bank, Harbor Light Worship Center Ministries or visit us on the web at www.hlwcm.org.

Bible Study at Furnace Church of Christ

Interested in learning about the Bible? The Furnace Church of Christ invites you to come learn with us Sunday afternoons at 2:30 p.m. Need a ride? Give us a call at 606-723-8733. The Furnace Church of Christ is located 8 miles from Stanton and 12 miles from Irvine.

Prayer Line

If you are in need of prayer or need to leave a prayer request, call (606) 663-6172 or (606) 663-6385.

Hatcher’s Creek Church of God

Hatcher’s Creek Church of God is having church on Thursday night at 6 p.m. with Bro. Max Molihan. Everyone is welcome to come and join a night of worship and fellowship. See the Church Directory on B3 for other service times.

Focus Ministry Spring Concert and Picnic

On Sat., April 22 at 6:30 p.m., Focus Ministry will be hosting a Spring Concert and Picnic. The southern gospel group, Praise Singers, will be there as well. Food will be provided, just bring a lawn chair. The event will be held at 1869 Pilot Rd, Stanton.