By MEGAN PARKER

Editor

Melinda Nolan Moore, owner of Blessings Floral Design in Stanton, began 2017 with a new goal in mind. Instead of New Years resolutions 2017, was going to be a “Year of Blessings.”

Moore said that instead of donating to different charities who may come to her business seeking help, she decided to do twelve months of blessings. “I prayed about this for several months to make sure I was doing the right thing,” Moore said.

In January and February, Blessings took in donations for Hope Hill Children’s Home. “You wouldn’t believe what the community gave. The man from Hope Hill came with an SUV and we (at Blessings) filled in the difference with the money that would have been donated somewhere else.”

This month to continue with their “Year of Blessings”, Blessings Floral Design is having the first annual Joyce Hall Memorial Backpack Program”.

“When I first opened the shop Joyce and one of the other resource directors came into my flower shop. I asked them what they had been doing today and Joyce told me they had been packing backpacks and so she began telling me about the local backpack program.”

Hall, who passed away last March from complications from the flu, had served as the Youth Service Center Coordinator for Stanton Elementary and had worked with the Powell County Board of Education for over 20 years.

“This program was just such a passion for Joyce and she was such a good person,” Moore said. “She was kind to me and graced my doors regularly and always had such a big smile on her face. You always felt like something brightened your day when she came through.”

By teaming up with the Powell County Emergency Food Bank and Powell County Schools, Blessings is asking the community for their help in assisting to supply the food which makes the backpack program possible. Serving over 100 local children a week, the program assures that every child has access to the food they need to keep their bellies full at home, when they may not have access to that food otherwise.

Each child who participates in the program receives two breakfasts, two lunches, two drinks and two to three snacks, and when possible, extra food is supplied for long weekends.

If you would like to donate to this cause, they are currently in need of nonperishable and individually wrapped items. Some of those items include: boxed drinks and juices, crackers, beanie weenies, individual microwavable mac-n-cheese, microwavable soups, snack cakes, pop tarts. Monetary donations are also being accepted. Those who would like to donate can make checks out to Powell County Emergency Food Bank and are tax deductible.

Moore said that so far the two projects for a “Year of Blessings” have overwhelmed her with the goodness of others. “This community, even though people want to fuss about it, I think we are lucky that we live here. You let there be a need, and you watch people pour in.”

Donations for the first annual Joyce Hall Memorial Backpack Program are being accepted until April 21. Items can be dropped off at Blessings Floral Design, 128 West College Avenue in Stanton. Melinda also wants people to know that if they have any questions about donations they can giver her call at 663-2002.

“Doing anything with your heart is what it’s all about,” Moore said. “We all need to do that, lead with our hearts and let God lead us.”