Clay City Times

Serving Stanton, Clay City & Powell County, Kentucky for More Than 100 Years

CCE celebrates 2nd annual International Day

by

Clay City Elementary celebrated its 2nd annual International Day on Thursday, March 30.  Students began the day with a World Fashion Show, with students dressed in clothing from various cultures.  Families visited the school throughout the day to help students as they worked on art projects for various countries.  Chinese acrobats visited the school and gave a very exciting performance, and students finished the day with an international food fair, eating foods from various cultures around the world.

Photos and article submitted

This site is protected by WP-CopyRightPro