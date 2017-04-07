Rondle Lee, 87, died, Saturday, March 25, 2017 at St. Joseph East, Lexington. He was born March 17, 1930 in Campton to the late Vicia and Noah Sr. Lee.

Survivors include. wife, Alma R. Lee; sons: Anthony (Deborah) Lee, Jeffrey (Deborah) Lee and Glyn Rogers Jr; daughters: Dianna K. (Caleph) Todd; brothers: Matthew Lee, Samuel Lee, Gloyd Lee, and Jerry Lee; sisters: Tammy Snyder, Wilma Faye Stokley, Mattie Wasson, Glenda Taylor, Louise Merion, Charolette Sparks, and Bonnie Derickson; 6 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and several loving nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his parents Noah and Vicia Lee, daughter Sharon Jane Lee, and two brothers Noah Lee Jr. and Gary Lee.

Services were held Wednesday, March 29, at Davis & Davis Funeral Home with Reverend Ben Liston and Reverend Max Molihan. Burial was in Kennon Cemetery with Caleb M. Todd, Derrick Rogers, Bryan Rogers, Colin Rate, Larry Epperson and Glyn Rogers Jr. serving as pallbearers. Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. www.ddfh.net

Mary McGuire, 59, of Stanton, died Monday, March 27, 2017. She was born July 21, 1957 in Jackson, KY to the Late Brice and Elizabeth Howard. She was a homemaker.

She is survived by one son, Clifford Vaughn , and his wife Jennifer of Missouri; three daughters, Tracy Bond and husband Lloyd of Olive Hill, Angela Vaughn of Mt. Sterling, Tina Knipp of Stanton; twelve grandchildren, three great grandchildren, one brother, Brice Howard of Florence, KY; two sisters Maudie Jones of Mt. Sterling and Stella Curtis of Winchester. She was preceded in death by her parents Brice and Elizabeth Howard, two daughters Sabrina Vaughn, Deanna Vaughn and a brother, Robert Howard.

Funeral services were held Friday, March 31, 2017 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel with Sis. Diane Harrison officiating. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

William “Billy” Everett Mize, 57, died Saturday, March 25, 2017 at UK Hospital, Lexington. He was born March 28, 1959 in Lexington to Velina Hatton and the late William Everett Mize.

Survivors include, mother, Velina (Nathan) Combs Hatton; sons: William Andrew Mize and Josh McIntosh; brothers: Richard Wayne Mize and Bobby Joe Mize; step-brothers: Bob Davis, Grover Hatton, Gary Hatton, George Hatton, and Byron Welch; grandchildren, Sophia Morris; several nieces and nephews.

Services were held Tuesday, March 28, at Davis & Davis Funeral Home with Reverend Bobby Courtney. Burial was in Combs Cemetery with Anthony Hawkins, Bobby Mize, Ricky Mize, Bob Davis, Levi Roe and Charles Stamper Jr serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers: Mark Hawkins, Garland Philippe, Leah Cox, Rhonda Casey, and Joey Casey. Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. www.ddfh.net