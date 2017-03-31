Josie Watson

CCT staffwriter

Books are some of our most invaluable resources. They not only help us learn anything we want to know, but they also are able to transport us to new worlds.

My love for reading is definitely a family trait. I grew up with a grandma, mom, and aunts who constantly had a book in their hands. By the time I was three, I was hooked as well. Most times I would buy books instead of toys with money I had saved.

The library quickly became my favorite place. My eyes marveled at the aisles and aisles of books inside, all of which could be borrowed for free. That concept blew my tiny mind. A place with free books? It doesn’t get any better than that!

Much to the dismay of my incredibly athletic family, I was horrible at sports, but I had my own sport; reading. The Summer Reading Program was like my March Madness. I would read books like my life depended on it. I can’t even begin to imagine how many I ended up reading over the course of the program.

I’d like to leave you with a few of my favorite books from my childhood and the synopsis (Synopsis are from each books website):

– A Little Princess

“In Frances Hodgson Burnett’s classic tale, Sara Crewe learns that deep down, being a real princess is an attitude of the heart. She is a gifted and well-mannered child, and Captain Crewe, her father, is an extraordinary wealthy man. Miss Minchin, headmistress of Sara’s new boarding school in London, is please to treat Sara as her star pupil—a pampered little princess. But one day, Sara’s father dies, and her world suddenly collapses around her. However, Sara does not break, and with the help of a monkey, an Indian lascar, and the strange, ailing gentleman next door, she not only survives her sufferings but helps those around her.”

– All About Alfie

“Alfie is an ordinary little boy. He has a mum and a dad and a little sister called Annie Rose. He has no magical powers, and he does not go on fantastic journeys into space or anything like that. But some very exciting and interesting things happen to him all the same.” -Duck for President “When Duck gets tired of working for Farmer Brown, his political ambition eventually leads to his being elected President.”