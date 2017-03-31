Powell County High School’s Track and Field team made a big impact at the Mayors Cup Meet in Montgomery County last Saturday.

In the 110 Meter Hurdles, PCHS had three members to place. Ryan Vanover lead the group with a first place win, followed by Austin Goodwin in fourth and Jacques Lacalli in fifth.

Max Hernandez placed second in the High Jump and Vanover placed first in Discus, throwing it 118 ft. 1 in. In Shot Put, PCHS had Gary Asch placing second and Hernandez coming in at fourth.

The boys track team placed third in the 4×100 with Dionte Strange, Kaden Guyot, Ryan Vanover, and Max Hernandez running.

The 100 yard dash saw Vanover finishing in second with a time of 11.89 seconds and Dionte Strange coming in with a fifth place position with a time of 12.11 seconds. Strange also snagged second in the Long Jump, jumping 17 ft. 6.5 inches.

Finally, PCHS saw Brandon Baker and Evan Kinser placing third and eighth in the 3200 Meter Run. Baker also finished fourth in the 1600 Meter run with a time of 5:17.82.

The PCHS Girls Track and Field team left their mark on the event as well.

Sierra McKinney placed fifth in Discuss, throwing it 64 ft. 3 in. McKinney also finished in sixth for Shot Put, throwing it 24 ft. 3 in.

In the 4×100 relay, the girls came in at fourth place, with Sierra McKinney, Avery Faulks, Asia Jackson, and Haylee Crabtree running.

Next on the PCHS Track and Field teams schedule is the Madison Southern All-Comers held in Berea on Thurs., Mach 30.

Coaches for the team are Brandon Taulbee and James Clapp.

The team would also like to thank the parents that came to support the team, as well as bus driver Diane Patrick.