Sixty Powell County High School Future Business Leaders of America members recently traveled to Eastern Kentucky University to the Future Business Leaders of America Regional Leadership Conference. These students had the opportunity to compete against twenty-seven other high school delegates in Region 6. The Powell County chapter placed in 19 events with 32 students qualifying for the State Leadership Conference in Louisville April 17, 18, 19. The students will compete in business-related events against high schools from across the state for the national conference June held in Anaheim, California. The members advancing to state are Hannah Meadows, Macy Bentley, Brooke Skidmore, Mikey Lindon, Kelby Rose, Jacob Bryant, Kalei Farthing, Nalli Marcum, Sierra Dawson, Jada Crowe, Chandler Thomas, Jared Anderson, Hannah Tatman, Kayla Riggs, Carrigan Wasilchenko, Jeremiah Creech, Kelsey Turner, Madeline Lowe, Allie Adkins, Kamryn Becraft, Noah Perry, Ashtynn Potts, Baylee Brewer, Chloe Billings, Dakota Brown, Evan Kinser, Kayla Lacy, Katherine Duff-Williams, Logan Neal, Molly Cornett, Gabby Conley, and Shayla Fountain.

The Powell County Local Chapter also received Bronze status for their outstanding leadership role in Region 6.