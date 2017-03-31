Virginia Gentry, 85, of Airport Rd. in Stanton died Monday, March 13, 2017 at the Baptist Health Hospital in Lexington. She was a homemaker and a member of the Blessed Assurance Church.

She is survived by two sons Roy Brandenburg and wife Beverly of Dayton, OH Bobby Brandenburg and wife Michelle of Dayton, OH, four daughters Pamela Martinez of Dayton, Sheila Hicks and husband Cory of Florida, Brenda Wilholt of Dayton, Christine Fickey and husband of Dayton, fourteen grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren and a sister Patty Lock of Dayton. She was preceded in death by her husband’s Troy Brandenburg, Frank Gentry and Raymond Rogers, grandson Little Randy Fickey and Sister Martha Dailey.

Funeral services were Friday, March 17, 2017 at the Grayson Funeral Home in Clay City with Bro. Gary Sparks officiating. Burial followed in the Rest Haven Cemetery. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Marcia Lois Rogers Gerstenfeld, 75, of Solon, OH, died Friday, March 17, 2017 at the UH Case Medical Center in Cleveland, OH. She was a homemaker.

She is survived by her husband Martin Gerstenfeld of Solon, OH, one son Matthew Gerstenfeld and wife Karen of Twinsburg, OH, two daughters Mitzi Gerstenfeld of Twinsburg, OH, Mindy Jacobson and husband Nathan of Twinsburg, OH, three grandchildren. She was a sister to thirteen and her loving presence touched an untold number of lives. She was preceded in death by her parents Hezekiah and Ila McCoy Rogers and a daughter Michelle Gerstenfeld.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City with Bro. James Combs officiating. Burial followed in the Rogers Chapel Cemetery. Pallbearers were H K Goodwin, Eric Rogers, Lynn West, O J Rogers, Nate Pietrosky, Kyle Willoughby, Logan Gerstenfeld and Matthew Gerstenfeld. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge

Kieran Knox infant son of Owen J. D. and Autumn Knox of Stanton died Monday, March 20, 2017 at the St. Joseph Hospital in Mt. Sterling.

Graveside services were held Saturday March 25 at the Napier Cemetery. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge of services.

Myrtle Martin, 92, of Winchester, died at her residence Friday, March 17, 2017. She was born in Clay City Feb. 22, 1925 to Robert and Etta Glover. She was a housewife and a member of the St. James CME Church in Winchester.

She is survived by several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Etta Glover; her husband of 52 years Brown Martin; three brothers, Luther Glover, Tommy Glover, Kenneth Glover and one sister Edith Glover.

Funeral Services were held Thursday, March 23, 2017 at the St. James CME Church in Winchester with Rev. Gregory Bonner officiating. Burial followed in the Clarmont Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers were Gerald Gage Sr., Matt Lee Gaye, Tony Stewart, James Hill, Russell Stewart and Leroy Williams. Honorary pallbearer JT Morton. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge.