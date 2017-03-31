Benefit Supper and Auction

A benefit will be held Sat., April 8 for the late Marvin O. Faulkner to help cover funeral expenses. The event will be at the Jeffersonville Community Center. Supper will start at 6:00 p.m. and will be $5.00 (children 10 and under will be free). The auction will begin at 7:00 p.m. You can contact JR Faulkner at 859-274-2273 or Davonna Booth at 859-585-7879 for more information.

Powell County Relay for Life Kick-Off

Please join us at the Powell County Relay for Life Kick-Off will be held Tuesday, April 4 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at The Punchbowl, 212 Washington Street, Stanton. Come by anytime to learn what is in store for relay this year and how you can get involved. This year’s theme is Lights, Camera, Take Action. Refreshments will be provided. For more information, contact Amy Knox at 606-481-0452 or find us on Facebook!

The 17th Annual Curtis/Hall, Woosley/McIntosh, Powell/Puckett Reunion

The 17th Annual Curtis/Hall, Woosley/McIntosh, Powell/Puckett and friends for the descendants of Andrew J. and Gippie Hall Curtis, George W. and Cinthia C. Woosley McIntosh and James and Ida Powell Puckett Reunion will be held Sunday, May 28, 2017 at the AmVets building, Clay City, Ky. For information contact Raymond A. Puckett, (702)474-0428, EMAIL: apuck22@cox.net or Henry Andrews, (606)663-2062 or Alma Lee, (606)663-2708. Y’all come, doors open at 9 a.m. and lunch will be at 1 p.m.

Food Handler Classes

The dates for the upcoming food handler class will be held Thursday, March 30. Class will be at 1:30 p.m. and will take place at the Powell County Extension Office, 169 Maple St., Stanton. Please check your card and attend before the expiration.

Community Event?

Call or email your community events to The Times. By phone, 663-5540 or by email at cctimesnews@bellsouth.net

Powell County Public Library

Scheduled Events

The Powell County Public Library regularly scheduled events are: Books Babies & Toddler Tales is held every Monday from 10:30-11:15 a.m.; Story Times (ages 2-5) is held every Wednesday from 11a.m.-12 p.m.; Page Turner’s Adult Book Club meets the third Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. All adults are welcome to join! Teen Tuesday are held every Tuesday from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Remember, all events are free. You can follow us on Facebook (Powell County Public Library, Twitter (@pocolibrary), and Instagram (binxthelibrarycat), or visit us at pcplky.org.

Powell County Small Animal Swap Meet

The Powell County Small Animal Swap Meet will be held the second Saturday of every month (April 8, May 13, June 10, July 8, August 12, September 9) from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. at the Powell County Fairgrounds, 600 North Bend Road (off HWY 213), Stanton. Free set up and admission. No yard sale items permitted. For more information contact Roy at 606-947-3698.

Supporting Angels

A faith based support group for those suffering from the loss of a loved one. If you are feeling sad or depressed, having a hard time coping with your loss, or simply need to talk. The Supporting Angels Support Group will be meeting every Monday night, at 5:30 p.m. at Harbor of Light (Old Hood’s Skating Rink). The group will be led by Bro. Jimmy Cole.

Ware Cemetery

We are needing donations for the upkeep of the Ware Cemetery. Contact Ed Marcum or send donations to 1983 Little Hardwick’s Creek Road, Clay City, Ky 40312.

AA Meetings

On Sundays at 7:00 p.m., there will be AA meetings at Calvary Baptist Church, 206 Stokley Loop, Clay City. Everyone is welcome.

2017 Environmental Grant Applications

The Powell County Soil Conservation District will be taking applications for the 2017 Environmental Grant Program. Applications can be picked up at their office located at 201 Main St., Stanton. Deadline is May 31.

PC Soil Conservation Lime Spreader

The Powell County Soil Conservation now has a Lime Spreader available for rent. For more information or to schedule an appointment to rent the lime spreader, contact Powell County Soil Conservation office at 201 Main Street, Stanton, or phone 663-2896.

Boonesboro Lioness Club Auction

It is time once again for the Boonesboro Lioness Club Auction! The 28th annual auction will be held Friday April 21, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. in the First Church of God gymnasium. The address is 2500 Colby Rd, Winchester KY.

The Boonesboro Lioness Club members and Hospice East employees have permission to solicit donations for the auction. We appreciate your support and all donations are tax deductible. We provide hospice care to patients in Clark and Powell Counties, and through our Palliative Care Partners program, we serve patients in Montgomery, Clark and Powell Counties. Proceeds from the auction will be used to support the special needs of our patients and their families.

Please contact us at Hospice East, 407 Shoppers Drive Winchester, KY 40391 or call (859) 744-9866 between the hours of 8:00 a.m. through 4:30 p.m. if you have any questions.

Legal and Financial Planning

If you or someone you know is affected by Alzheimer’s disease or dementia, the time for legal and financial planning is now. This workshop is for anyone who would like to know more about what legal and financial issues to consider and how to put plans in place. Guest speaker will be attorney Curtis Smallwood. Sponsored by the Alzheimer’s Association. The program will be held on Friday, April 21st, from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at the Laurel County Public Library, 120 College Park Drive, London, KY 40741. Registration is required. Please call 1-800-272-3900.

Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behavior

Behavior is a powerful form of communication and is one of the primary ways for people with dementia to communicate their needs and feelings as the ability to use language is lost. However, some behaviors can present real challenges for caregivers to manage. Join us to learn how to decode behavioral messages, identify common behavior triggers, and learn strategies to help intervene with some of the most common behavioral challenges of Alzheimer’s disease. The program will take place on Monday, May 15th from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Madison County Public Library located at 319 Chestnut Street, Berea. Registration is required; call the Alzheimer’s Association at 1-800-272-3900. Please no professionals.